UP govt tables Rs 4,210 cr 2nd supplementary demand in assembly

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:09 IST
The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday tabled second supplementary demands to the tune of Rs 4,210.85 crore in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, with a thrust on the ambitious expressways projects. The government has also earmarked Rs 25 crore for stubble management in areas of state falling under the National Capital Region (NCR).

The supplementary demands tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna have a provision of Rs 960 crore for payment of loans for Purvanchal Expressway project, and Rs 86 crore for the upcoming Defence Expo 2020. There is a provision of Rs 500 crore for Purvanchal Expressway and Rs 200 crore for Bundelkhand Expressway.

It also has a provision of Rs 260 crore for upgrading district hospitals in 13 districts by setting up medical colleges. Over Rs 18 crore has been marked for holding the 23rd National Youth Festival, and Rs 30 crore for a zoo in Gorakhpur.

