Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pound and stocks flop as Brexit fears resurface

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:01 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Pound and stocks flop as Brexit fears resurface

European stocks skidded off record highs and sterling dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, as reports that Britain's prime minister was ready to play rough in Brexit talks brought December's cross-market rally to a halt. U.S.-China trade optimism and reassuring Chinese economic data had driven Asia and emerging market stocks to 18-month highs, but green immediately turned red when London, Frankfurt and Paris opened.

Britain's FTSE 100, which had seen its best day in nearly a year on Monday, dropped 0.2% on reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would use his control of parliament to stop any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020. The news knocked the domestically focused mid-cap index as much 1.7% lower, while the pound fell 1% to back below $1.32 - nearly 2% under Thursday and Friday's post-election highs of just over $1.35.

A profit warning from consumer goods giant Unilever that sent its shares down nearly 6% also helped push the broader European STOXX 600 down 0.6%. "So much for pragmatism," J.P. Morgan's Malcolm Barr said, referring to the reports of Johnson's hardline Brexit stance. "We have put the risk of a no-deal end to the transition at 25%, a number we regard as uncomfortably high."

The resurgence of uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union on Jan. 31, and the country's future relationship with the bloc, meant Wall Street was expected to give back some ground when New York reopens and put safety trades back in play. Most 10-year European bond yields were around 2 basis points lower. UK and German 10-year yields dipped to 0.77% and -0.29% respectively, compared with 1.85% for U.S. Treasuries.

Britain's political wrangling had earlier not kept Asian stocks from joining a global rally, as more U.S. officials confirmed phase one of a trade deal with China was done, although the details remain unpublished. The preliminary deal reached last week between Washington and Beijing will double U.S. agricultural exports to China, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer said. The United States will also reduce some tariffs on Chinese goods under the agreement.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul all gained more than 1% and MSCI's all-country index set a record high, putting its gains for 2019 at almost 23%, its best year in a decade and the fourth-best year ever. "People are looking to close the year on a good note," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. "I think that these are far more opportunistic than they are conviction trades, so they tend to be a little bit more prone to taking profits."

PALLADIUM SHINES A new survey of almost 200 global fund managers by BofA published on Tuesday showed there had been a record surge in global growth expectations over the last two months that has drastically cut recession worries.

Ahead of the start of Wall Street trading, there were more upbeat signals as U.S. homebuilding figures increased more than expected and permits for future home construction surged to a 12-1/2-year high. Elsewhere, investors were staying broadly optimistic over the tentative U.S.-Sino trade deal, which has fuelled gains in emerging market currencies and capped the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

The Australian dollar was also under pressure, though that was after the minutes of this month's Reserve Bank of Australia meeting suggested the central bank might cut interest rates again when it next meets in February. The RBA has already cut three times since June, taking rates to a record low of 0.75%. "Members agreed it would be concerning if there were a deterioration in the outlook," the bank's December minutes showed.

Oil was nearing three-month highs in anticipation of growing demand from the world's biggest economies. Brent crude ticked up for a fourth day at $65.52 per barrel, while gold held just below $1,480 per ounce. Palladium, which is widely used in catalytic converters for car and truck exhausts, remained the real focus, though, as it sped towards $2,000 an ounce for the first time.

"Supply is tight in the palladium market and when you're adding the speculation about a potential pick-up in demand due to recovery in the global economy, you have a perfect storm of bullish news continuing to keep it supported," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said. (Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney and Eileen Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Catherine Evans and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Fee hike: FTII students continue hunger strike for second day

The indefinite hunger strike launched by a group of students of the Film Television Institute of India FTII here against the fee hike entered the second day on Tuesday as the administration appealed to them to call off the agitation and at...

Situation under control, no violence in Assam today: DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

Following days of protests in the state, the situation in Assam is returning to normalcy as Assams top cop Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Tuesday said that no violence was reported from the region throughout the day. No incidence of violence occu...

Will announce 'civil disobedience' if NRC is brought: Moradabad MP ST Hassan

Samajwadi Party SP Member of Parliament ST Hassan on Tuesday said that he will announce civil disobedience if the National Register for Citizens NRC is brought in the country. A law has been enacted in which the Constitution has shredded ap...

PSA board approves binding agreement to merge with Fiat Chrysler-source

The board of French carmaker PSA , which owns Peugeot, approved a binding memorandum of understanding to merge with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. A separate board of Fiat Chrysler FCA was underway to dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019