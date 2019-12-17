Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's economic growth forecast to be cut 'significantly': IMF

India's economic growth forecast to be cut 'significantly': IMF
Image Credit: Twitter (IMF)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • IMF's chief economist Gita Gopinath said that India's growth estimate will be cut 'significantly'.
  • India's GDP growth slowed to six-year low to 4.5 percent in September.
  • Gopinath also warned that the fiscal situation in India is "challenging" and the country will certainly breach the 3.4 percent deficit target.

The International Monetary Fund is set to join other downbeat analysts and cut the growth estimate for India "significantly", its India-born chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday. The Washington-based institution had come out with an estimate in October and will be reviewing the same next month in January, she said at the India Economic Conclave organized by Times Network.

A fall in consumption, lack of private investments and sluggish exports are being blamed for a slower GDP growth which slid to a six-year low of 4.5 percent in September. The RBI and other watchers have done downward reviews of their growth forecast for India for FY2020. Gopinath said India is the only emerging market that has thrown a surprise of this kind.

"If you look at recent incoming data, we would be revising our numbers and come up with numbers in January, and it is likely to be a significant downward revision for India," she said, refusing to share a number or even mention if it would be under 5 percent. The IMF in its October forecast had projected 6.1 percent growth for India in 2019 and the same to go up to 7 percent in 2020.

She also sounded doubtful about the country achieving USD 5 trillion GDP target by FY2025 and chose to present her case arithmetically. The 38-year-old economist said India will have to grow at 10.5 percent in nominal terms as against 6 percent in the last six years, and 8-9 percent in real terms to achieve the target.

She pitched for the government utilizing its massive mandate to bring in land and labor market reforms as essential aspects if India were to achieve its USD 5 trillion aspirations. Gopinath also said that it is good for an economy to have aspirations and India should be doing all to achieve the number.

She warned that the fiscal situation in India is "challenging" and the country will certainly breach the 3.4 percent deficit target. On the fiscal management front, she acknowledged the cut in corporate taxes announced earlier this year but ruled that there was no revenue increasing measure announced in parallel.

India's problems are in the financial sector and the policymakers should address the same at the earliest, she said, mentioning the delays in dud asset resolutions and the lack of capacity in the National Company Law Tribunals in handling the cases. She also said that the issue of rural income growth needs to be addressed which should also include ways to increase farm productivity which is very low as compared to world averages.

She refused to choose between India and China on who is worse in terms of the state of the economy, stating that both the economies are different and a comparison will not be possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors have said t...

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...

Pak man sentenced to death for minor boy's rape and murder

A 27-year-old Pakistani man was on Tuesday sentence to death on three counts by an anti-terrorism court here for raping and murdering a minor boy. An anti-terrorism court ATC here awarded the death sentence to Sohail Shahzad for kidnapping,...

Marathi theatre lost its `Natsamrat': CM Thackeray on Lagoo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday paid tributes to veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, who died in Pune, calling him Natsamrat King among actors. Natsamrat was the name of an iconic Marathi play in which Lagoo starred. The ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019