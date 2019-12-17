Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complaints to banking ombudsman rise 20% in FY'19: RBI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:35 IST
Complaints to banking ombudsman rise 20% in FY'19: RBI

Complaints to banking ombudsman rose by nearly 20 per cent to over 1.96 lakh during 2018-19, with non-adherence to fair practices accounting for the highest number of cases, RBI data released Tuesday showed. Non-observance of fair practices code accounted for a maximum number of complaints, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in the Annual Report of Ombudsman Schemes for 2018-19.

The complaints received at Offices of Banking Ombudsman (OBOs) rose by 32,311, taking the total to 1,95,901 complaints in 2018-19 over the previous year (1,63,590), recording a year-on-year increase of 19.75 per cent, the Reserve Bank said. Even as complaints related to unfair practices topped the list, the percentage share came down to 19.17 per cent in 2018-19 from 22.10 per cent a year ago.

Complaints on ATM and debit card issues increased from 15.08 per cent in 2017-18 to 18.65 per cent in 2018-19; while those related to pension, levy of charges without notice, credit card related issues and remittance declined during the year, the RBI said. The number of complaints pertaining to mis-selling have gone up from 579 complaints in 2017-18 to 1,115 in 2018-19, an increase of 92.57 per cent.

"The average cost of handling a complaint came down from Rs 3,504 in 2017-18 to Rs 3,145 in 2018-19," it said. The disposal rate for 2018-19 was 94.03 per cent as against 96.46 per cent in 2017-18. The reduction in disposal rate is largely due to rise in volume of complaints with resource remaining the same, the central bank said.

The RBI said that during the year, the number of complaints resolved by agreement like through intervention of OBOs, mediation and conciliation among others rose 70.40 per cent from 65.82 per cent a year earlier. Number of awards and appeals issued by banking ombudsmen stood at 98 and 78, respectively, as compared to 133 and 125, respectively a year earlier.

With relation to NBFC-O scheme which came to effect on February 23, 2018, as many 3,991 complaints were received, as against 675 in four months operation during 2017-18. The scheme is administered from offices of the NBFC-Os in four metro centres Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi for handling complaints from the respective zones, so as to cover the entire country.

Non-adherence to fair practices code constituted 40.44 per cent of complaints received, followed by non-observance of RBI directions (17.21 per cent), levy of charges without notice (12.63 per cent) and lack of transparency in contract / loan agreement (9.17 per cent). The disposal rate of NBFC-Os stood at 95.41 per cent in 2017-18 and 99.10 per cent in 2018-19. The RBI said one appeal has been received against the decision of NBFC-O during 2018-19, as compared to nil in the previous year.

Among the important developments during the year, RBI said that the Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions was introduced on January 31, 2019 and the NBFC-O scheme was extended with effect from April 26, 2019 to cover the regulated non-deposit taking NBFCs having asset size of Rs 100 crore and above. On the way forward for strengthening consumer protection, RBI said that during the ongoing fiscal, it would conduct a review of IO Scheme for extension to NBFCs.

It will also review the Consumer Education and Protection Cells (CEPCs) for empowering them on the lines of OBOs; review the Ombudsman Schemes for updation and effective implementation including through convergence and formulate policy to strengthen the system based on Root Cause Analysis of major areas of complaint. The RBI said it will also introduce Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) in CMS for online support to the customers.

Awareness generation about the grievance redressal mechanisms of the RBI and the Ombudsman Schemes as also campaigns on safe digital banking and the regulatory stipulations on customer protection would be continued, RBI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

NFL Playoff Scenarios: Cowboys, Eagles vie for East title

For weeks, the NFC East has appeared to be the division no team wanted to win. The Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a dreadful run that included losses to the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears to trounce the Los Angeles Rams last week. The vi...

Soccer-Barca coach Valverde tells fans to protest freely in 'Clasico' but show respect

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said fans can protest if they wish but must remain respectful during Wednesdays La Liga clash with Real Madrid, which is set to be a highly-politicised encounter between Spains biggest rivals. El Clasico has...

Airstrikes, shelling kill 16 in Syria's rebel-held areas

Airstrikes and artillery shelling killed at least 16 civilians including six members of the same family amid intensified violence in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria, opposition activists said Tuesday. The bombardments hit three vil...

U.S. diplomat's wife involved in fatal crash should return to UK - foreign minister

British foreign minister Dominic Raab appealed to the of wife of a U.S. diplomat who was given diplomatic immunity after her alleged involvement in a car crash which killed a British teenager to do the right thing and return to the UK. Harr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019