Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK shares fall on hard Brexit fears; NMC Health tanks on short attack

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 00:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:20 IST
UPDATE 2-UK shares fall on hard Brexit fears; NMC Health tanks on short attack
Image Credit: Flickr

British firms more exposed to the domestic economy took a hit on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hard-line in talks with the European Union rekindled fears of a hard Brexit, while NMC Health plunged on Muddy Waters' short attack. Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020 - his boldest move since winning a large majority in last Thursday's election, and one that spooked financial markets.

That pushed the midcap FTSE 250 down more than 1% on its worst day in more than two months. The index had touched successive all-time highs in the last two sessions after Johnson's election victory. However, London's main index FTSE 100 eked out a 0.1% gain, lifted by trade-sensitive stocks amid optimism around a proper agreement between China and the United States.

Oil majors BP and Shell along with HSBC were the biggest boost. Weighing on the index was Unilever's 7% drop, its steepest one-day decline in more than a decade, after cutting its 2019 sales growth view.

NMC Health Plc also capped gains after losing nearly one-third of its value. Finablr, which was founded and co-chaired by Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty - also the founder and co-chairman of NMC Healthcare, dropped 10.8%, with traders citing a read-across from NMC.

JPMorgan's basket of London-listed companies that make their cash in domestic markets dropped 2.2%, having soared more than 9% since Friday over the election euphoria. An index of housebuilders shed 2.4%.

"The reality check of the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, while still over a year away, has tempered some of the enthusiasm from last Thursday's election result," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said. The steepest faller among midcaps was Senior Plc, which makes parts for Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets, tumbling 11% on its worst day in over three years after the U.S. planemaker's decision to suspend production of the MAX jets.

Shares of other Boeing suppliers as well as those of airlines also slipped, with British Airways owner IAG and engine maker Rolls-Royce shedding more than 2% each. Meanwhile, blue-chip banks Lloyds and RBS tumbled 5.9% and 3% respectively after failing to impress in the 2019 stress test, while new capital rules are expected to hit their investor payout plans.

Petrofac fell 6.6% after the oilfield services provider forecast lower annual revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

AP: TDP leader killed near Belum caves in Kurnool

A local Telugu Desam Party TDP leader and businessman was killed near Belum caves in Kurnool district here on Tuesday allegedly by his political rivals. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Manjula Subbarao, 45.Police ...

Google settles USD 327 million tax bill in Australia

Google agreed to pay Australian tax authorities 482 million Australian dollars USD 327 million to settle a long-running dispute over the tech giants multibillion-dollar business in the country, officials announced on Wednesday. The Australi...

PSA, Fiat Chrysler agree to merge: joint statement

Paris, Dec 18 AFP French carmaker PSA and US-Italian rival Fiat Chrysler have signed an agreement to create the worlds fourth largest automaker, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot SA Groupe PSA...

No displacement for bauxite mining at Pottangi: NALCO

There will be no displacement during mining activity in Pottangi bauxite mine and NALCO will adopt modern technology besides sustainable practices for effective environment management, the company has said. A public hearing for environment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019