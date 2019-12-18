Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing's halt to 737 MAX production could ding U.S. economy, jobs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 02:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 00:03 IST
Boeing's halt to 737 MAX production could ding U.S. economy, jobs
Image Credit: Reuters

Boeing Co's decision to stop production of its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft involved in two fatal crashes will impact the U.S. economy and employment, but the pain may be brief and concentrated in areas where suppliers are located, analysts and executives say.

The biggest assembly-line halt in more than two decades at Boeing will cut first quarter 2020 gross domestic product growth by half a percentage point, Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JP Morgan, predicted Tuesday. While Boeing has said it would not lay off any of the roughly 12,000 employees who make the 737, the planemaker's suppliers may not be able to keep all of their workers, which could hurt U.S. employment numbers or consumer spending and dent GDP.

However, resuming production will provide a lift to GDP, Feroli wrote - whenever that occurs. Boeing holds unique sway in the U.S. economy: It is the largest U.S. goods exporter and is the largest weight in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the blue chip stock index tracked worldwide as a bellwether of wealth creation.

Since a global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX in March that froze deliveries and is still ongoing, key U.S. economic data series such as durable goods orders and export sales have taken a hit. Aircraft exports between March and October are down $5.5 billion from their level over the same period a year ago, adding to a drag on national economic growth from slumping overseas sales. Boeing has not said how long production will be frozen but the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, a union representing Boeing and its suppliers' workers, said: "The company expects the shutdown to be measured in weeks, not days."

The tight U.S. labor market - the national unemployment rate of 3.5% is near a half-century low - means that massive layoffs of full-time workers are unlikely. But suppliers could trim hours and continue cutting contract workers, which may have an outsized impact on some communities just before Christmas, analysts say. JOB LOSSES OUTSIDE BOEING

While Boeing will not lay off workers, it relies on a chain of hundreds of suppliers, many of them in Ohio, Kansas, and Washington state, said Byron Callan, managing director, Capital Alpha Partners. "Boeing is going to take some lumps here. The biggest question is how long this shutdown will last. Does this stretch out for another month or two or three," Callan said.

Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc , for example, already cut contractors and temporarily reduced the work week for employees to 32 hours in June. They went back to full-time employment in September. Boeing is Spirit's biggest customer. It makes an estimated 70% of the 737's parts and employs 17,000 people around the world, including more than 10,000 in Wichita, where it is the biggest employer in a city of about 390,000 residents with a 3.1% unemployment rate.

Seattle, where the bulk of Boeing's employee base is located, has a 3.3% unemployment rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Finance Limited Announces Early Closure of its Public Issue of Secured NCDs

Tranche I Issue oversubscribed MUMBAI, Dec. 18, 2019 PRNewswire -- LT Finance Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of LT Finance Holdings Limited has announced the early closure of its public issue of secured NCDs. The Tranche I Issue, which ...

Pearson sells stake in Penguin Random House, CEO to depart

British education company Pearson said on Wednesday it would sell its remaining 25 stake in publisher Penguin Random House to partner Bertelsmann, generating net proceeds of about 675 million.The group also said Chief Executive John Fallon ...

(Eds: dropping word )Special court in Jaipur convicts four, acquits one in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case.

Eds dropping word Special court in Jaipur convicts four, acquits one in 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case....

Samsung apologises after chairman jailed for union sabotage

Seoul, Dec 18 AFP The worlds biggest smartphone and chipmaker Samsung Electronics issued a rare apology Wednesday after its chairman was jailed for sabotaging union activities. Chairman Lee Sang-hoon and executive vice president Kang Kyung-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019