PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 18

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  Updated: 18-12-2019 07:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 07:09 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Apple, Cisco, Daimler and BMW complain to Brussels over patents https://on.ft.com/2PY4JCi - Credit Suisse to probe second allegation of surveillance against an executive https://on.ft.com/2ttNiSF

- City of London to ban petrol and diesel cars in Barbican tunnel https://on.ft.com/2S9FiQO Overview

- A group of companies including Apple, Cisco, Daimler and BMW have urged the European Commission to take action on patent abuses, which hamper the development of self-driving cars and other connected devices. - Credit Suisse will hold more external review of its business practices after a second detailed allegation of intrusive surveillance against bank's senior executive was made on Monday.

- The City of London will put a full-time ban on all petrol and diesel cars from early next year as part of a plan to eliminate toxic air pollution in the financial centre by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

