Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waitomo to open South Island fuel stop in central Christchurch

A market disruptor, Waitomo delivers competition and choice to Kiwi motorists wherever it operates.

Waitomo to open South Island fuel stop in central Christchurch
Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby says tomorrow’s opening marks the beginning of a new era for the 100-percent Kiwi, family-owned and run business. Image Credit: Flickr

Waikato-based fuel supplier Waitomo marks a major milestone for the Kiwi business tomorrow (Thursday 19 December), opening its first South Island Fuel Stop, in central Christchurch.

A market disruptor, Waitomo delivers competition and choice to Kiwi motorists wherever it operates.

Located centrally at 79 Fitzgerald Avenue, the new unmanned 24-hour Fuel Stop will offer retail and commercial customers Unleaded 91, Premium 95 and Diesel. Early in the New Year, a Waitomo Wash and Glow touch-free carwash will also open on site.

To celebrate, Waitomo has pushed prices down on all fuel grades at the Fitzgerald Fuel Stop for 24 hours from Thursday 12pm until Friday 12pm – with Unleaded 91 at $1.959 a litre, Premium 95 $2.109 a litre and Diesel $1.199 a litre.

Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby says tomorrow's opening marks the beginning of a new era for the 100-percent Kiwi, family-owned and run business.

"A year ago, we announced our intentions to move our expansion plans south, having led competition and choice in the North Island fuel market. Kiwis on the Mainland deserve to benefit from the price competition we've been driving – and today we're delivering on that promise, just in time for Christmas.

"Regionally motorists in the South Island, like Kiwis in Wellington, have been paying a higher price for their fuel, and that's not the Kiwi way. Our expansion into Wellington this year resulted in a significant price drop across all brands, so let's see how we can stir things up down South.

Mr Ormsby says it'll take time for Mainlanders to get to know the Waitomo brand, but with several new South Island sites under way, their presence will be felt quickly.

"Today's opening means a lot to our team and to the Ormsby family. We're a lean, low-cost family business, but we've shown we can deliver – opening nine new sites this year alone. 2020 is shaping up to be a record year for us too.

"We may be a small engine, but we're certainly punching well above our weight in the fuel market. Just goes to show what hard mahi and a good dose of Kiwi determination can deliver."

Customers will be welcomed on site with free coffee, ice-creams and giveaways to kick-start the Christmas celebrations.

As with all new Waitomo Fuel Stops, vapour recover technology has been installed on the pumps on site, a state-of the art system that sucks petrol vapour back into the pump, reducing carbon emissions.

Established in Te Kuiti more than 70 years ago by Desmond Ormsby, Waitomo Group now has 65 sites stretching from Paihia in the north and as far south as Christchurch. The company has a pipeline of new sites planned for 2020 as part of its national expansion, including sites in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Manawatu, Wellington, and throughout the South Island.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

BoB shares slide by 2.9 pc after reports of under-reported bad loans

Shares of government-owned Bank of Baroda BoB fell by 2.93 per cent on Wednesday morning after the Reserve Bank of India RBI found that it had under-reported bad loans by Rs 5,250 crore in the financial year 2018-19. According to recent gui...

Unmarried couple commits suicide as families disapprove their relationship

An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Tindwari area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon, when dead bodies of a 22-year-old youth and a 15-year-old wa...

Mayapada Healthcare Group named Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

&#160;Mayapada Healthcare Group was recognized with the 2019 Frost Sullivan Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year award at the annual Frost Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at The St. Regis Singapore on 14 Novemb...

CM Gehlot inagurates first Janta clinic in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday inaugurated the first Janta clinic at Valmiki Basti in Malviya Nagar area here to provide free primary health care to poor people living in city slums. In the first phase, 12 Janta clinics ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019