Left Menu
Development News Edition

Internet Society issues $12-30,000 grants to spread Internet benefits

The Internet Society established the Internet Society Foundation to fund projects that will improve the quality of people’s lives everywhere.

Internet Society issues $12-30,000 grants to spread Internet benefits
$30,000 to create Wi-Fi access points and an off-the-grid Media Center within the Mamaila Tribal Authority, South Africa. Image Credit: storyblocks

The new Internet Society Foundation has issued its first set of medium and large grants (ranging from $12,000 to USD $30,000 each) to 13 ground-breaking projects that seek to spread the benefits of the Internet around the world.

The Internet Society established the Internet Society Foundation to fund projects that will improve the quality of people's lives everywhere. The Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally-connected and trusted the Internet for everyone.

Of the more than 40 applications received this year, 13 projects were selected by a committee that evaluated projects based on criteria that included originality and innovation, community impact and sustainability and technical feasibility, among others.

The projects in Africa selected for grants are:

$30,000 to create Wi-Fi access points and an off-the-grid Media Center within the Mamaila Tribal Authority, South Africa. The project will also build community capacity through training on cybersecurity, content development, entrepreneurship, and the construction, operation, and maintenance of community networks. This aims to empower unemployed youth to organize themselves into cooperatives to advance their socio-economic aspirations and expand the planned network infrastructure.

$12,322 will go towards creating community networks for 5,000 people in three remote farming communities and awareness-raising in Madagascar. The project will also provide technical training and basic Internet skills to a group of people who will train others to use the Internet to capture practical information for their economic development (such as on weather forecasts that can impact harvests and the prices of the agricultural products they sell).

$30,000 to generate reliable statistical data on Internet use in Mali, in particular on the use/misuse of social media, which has become popular in both rural and urban areas. Most existing data has been produced by telecoms operators, for commercial ends, and results have not been made widely accessible. The results of this project, however, will be widely available through its publication and dissemination.

The Internet Society Foundation provides grants to the Internet community, Internet Society Chapters, non-profits and individuals working on one or more of the following program areas:

Initiatives that build community capacity to access and benefit from the Internet (including digital literacy skills, reaching unconnected populations, awareness-raising and local content-production);

Initiatives that respond to natural disasters;

Opportunities for research across technical, economic and public policy topics;

Initiatives that demonstrate innovative techniques to advance an Internet for all; and

Local and regional projects supported by ISOC's nearly 140 Chapters (Beyond the Net) (bit.ly/38OC5MH).

The Internet Society Foundation will launch its next call for grant applications in early 2020.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

This hat-trick tops my list as I was under pressure for last 10 months: Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav rates his hat-trick against West Indies in the second one-dayer here on Wednesday as his best bowling performance as it came under pressure after a dip in form and exclusion from the national team. Kuldeep, who was a permanent...

Habitual offender arrested in rape, murder case

A habitual offender allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a woman was arrested on Wednesday during a vehicle-check in Medak district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday. The accused Arun Kumar 26 befriended the 30-year- old woman ...

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman suggests 'disruption index' as measure to check indiscipline in legislatures

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday suggested evolving a disruption index as a measure to monitor disruptions in legislatures and check indiscipline. He also said this would lead to the availability of more time for debate an...

Eagles LB Grugier-Hill needs surgery, placed on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve with an ailing back that requires surgery, the team announced Wednesday. Following Sundays game at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019