Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHAI launches ad-campaign on FASTag

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 14:44 IST
NHAI launches ad-campaign on FASTag

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new ad-campaign by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to educate general public and induce behavioural changes for using FASTag. The ad-campaign was launched last night, the NHAI said adding that till December 17 a total 10 million FASTags have been issued.

"In its endeavour to educate general public and induce a behavioral change on a large scale, the NHAI has launched the new TV commercial- ‘FASTag Lagao – Aage Bado, India Ko Aage Badao’ in presence of Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari and brand ambassador Akshay Kumar," a statement from NHAI said. The campaign aims to create an awareness about smooth mobility across national highways by promoting the use of FASTag, a tool that facilitates digital payments to ensures hassle-free movement.

The statement said this new campaign is set to add a new dimension to India’s digital story and to encourage cashless transactions across 523 toll booths spread across the country. Various studies have shown that smooth passing without stopping at toll plazas is likely to save thousands of crores every year for the nation, it said.

“We believe this campaign will bring about a positive change in society and help us make Indian transportation a pleasant experience for everyone. We are sure that people will come forward in large numbers and welcome this new initiative that connects the transportation sector to India’s digital story," Gadkari said NHAI Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said the 100 per cent implementation of FASTags will result in major economic and environmental benefits for the country.

Seamless movement through toll plazas will ensure faster turnaround time for mobility of goods, services and commuters, also resulting in less vehicular pollution, he added. Sharing his views while shooting for the ad-campaign, Akshay Kumar said: “I feel proud to be associated with the NHAI and expect this TV commercial to inspire mass adoption of FASTags. I truly believe that digital operation of toll booths on our national highways will ensure better environment and improved economy.” PTI NAM SHW

ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

FASTag initiative has picked up in a big way: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the FASTag initiative rolled out on December 15 has picked up in a big way with more than one crore FASTags issued as on date. Gadkari was speaking after releasing TV...

This hat-trick tops my list as I was under pressure for last 10 months: Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav rates his hat-trick against West Indies in the second one-dayer here on Wednesday as his best bowling performance as it came under pressure after a dip in form and exclusion from the national team. Kuldeep, who was a permanent...

Habitual offender arrested in rape, murder case

A habitual offender allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a woman was arrested on Wednesday during a vehicle-check in Medak district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday. The accused Arun Kumar 26 befriended the 30-year- old woman ...

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman suggests 'disruption index' as measure to check indiscipline in legislatures

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday suggested evolving a disruption index as a measure to monitor disruptions in legislatures and check indiscipline. He also said this would lead to the availability of more time for debate an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019