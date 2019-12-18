EIB signs DKK 900m agreement with Demant A/S to support in RDI

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a DKK 900 million financing agreement with Demant A/S to support its investments in research, development, and innovation (RDI) in the hearing healthcare sector.

On a technical level, the RDI investments will target the current and the next generation of hearing healthcare technology on both a software and hardware level, as well as doing prospective research into Artificial Intelligence, connectivity and deep learning.

"This type of investment is music to our ears," said EIB Vice-President Alexander Stubb. "Hearing aids play an important role in the wellbeing of many European citizens, not only through a reduction in hearing impairment-related illnesses but also through social inclusion for those affected. Having EU-champions in this field is a major asset for European business and know-how."

