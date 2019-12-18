QCI and PHDCCI to hold 11th Regional Quality Conclave

Quality Council of India (QCI) along with the Ph.D. Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is organizing its 11th Regional Quality Conclave (RQC) on 20th December 2019 at, Rudrapur, District Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. The Conclave will be inaugurated by Madan Kaushik, Minister of Urban Development Government of Uttarakhand. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State, Ministry of Steel, Government of India will also attend.

The theme of the Rudrapur RQC is "Advance Manufacturing with Quality, Innovation & Technology Interventions." The objective of the Conclave is to create awareness about the significance of quality culture in businesses, deliberate on how organizations could continuously improve and innovate and share technological advancement like Industry 4.0 and predictive maintenance.

The Conclave will have sessions on Adding Value in Manufacturing and Supply Chain with Digital Transformation, Mapping Organization's Route to Quality, Upskilling for Industry 4.0

Leadership and Engagement Strategies for Sustaining Innovation and Quality Culture.

Experts in the fields of creating Quality culture, Advance Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 and Leadership, and Engagement Strategies will participate in the Rudrapur Conclave to lead the discussions and lay down the roadmap for the future steps to be taken for the 4.0 engineering revolution in India.

The Conclave expects to receive more than 150 participants from the top organizations from the Uttarakhand region. District Udham Singh Nagar and Rudrapur are major industrial and educational hubs of Uttarakhand. Many infrastructure industries, motor vehicle companies, and FMCG industries have their units in Rudrapur. Through this Conclave, the Quality Council of India hopes to reach out to industries in the hilly regions of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

