Left Menu
Development News Edition

QCI and PHDCCI to hold 11th Regional Quality Conclave

The Conclave will be inaugurated by Madan Kaushik, Minister of Urban Development Government of Uttarakhand. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State, Ministry of Steel, Government of India will also attend.

QCI and PHDCCI to hold 11th Regional Quality Conclave
The theme of the Rudrapur RQC is “Advance Manufacturing with Quality, Innovation & Technology Interventions.” Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Quality Council of India (QCI) along with the Ph.D. Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is organizing its 11th Regional Quality Conclave (RQC) on 20th December 2019 at, Rudrapur, District Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand. The Conclave will be inaugurated by Madan Kaushik, Minister of Urban Development Government of Uttarakhand. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State, Ministry of Steel, Government of India will also attend.

The theme of the Rudrapur RQC is "Advance Manufacturing with Quality, Innovation & Technology Interventions." The objective of the Conclave is to create awareness about the significance of quality culture in businesses, deliberate on how organizations could continuously improve and innovate and share technological advancement like Industry 4.0 and predictive maintenance.

The Conclave will have sessions on Adding Value in Manufacturing and Supply Chain with Digital Transformation, Mapping Organization's Route to Quality, Upskilling for Industry 4.0

Leadership and Engagement Strategies for Sustaining Innovation and Quality Culture.

Experts in the fields of creating Quality culture, Advance Manufacturing, Industry 4.0 and Leadership, and Engagement Strategies will participate in the Rudrapur Conclave to lead the discussions and lay down the roadmap for the future steps to be taken for the 4.0 engineering revolution in India.

The Conclave expects to receive more than 150 participants from the top organizations from the Uttarakhand region. District Udham Singh Nagar and Rudrapur are major industrial and educational hubs of Uttarakhand. Many infrastructure industries, motor vehicle companies, and FMCG industries have their units in Rudrapur. Through this Conclave, the Quality Council of India hopes to reach out to industries in the hilly regions of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow wonders where winter has gone as temperatures hit 133-year high

Residents of Moscow are wondering where winter has gone as the highest December temperatures for 133 years deprive the Russian capital of its customary covering of snow.This is not our winter, said pensioner Ludmila Biryukova. It came from ...

From Instagram to TikTok: Indians wage online battle against citizenship law

As protests rage across Indian universities against a new citizenship law, students have taken to social media to wage battle online and teach people how to organise demonstrations.Instagram is popular with some because it can be used to sh...

No threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or citizen due to CAA: Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday here said that there is no question mark or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or other citizens due to Citizenship Bill. There is no question mark or threat to ci...

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins

The second India-US 22 dialogue began on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department here, during which the two countries are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. US Secretary of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019