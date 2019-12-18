FSS gets new global chief revenue officer Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI): FSS (Financial Software and Systems), a global digital payment and financial technology company, has announced the appointment of K Srinivasan as its global chief revenue officer. The appointment comes as part of the city-based company redefining strategy to increase its global footprint, enhance customer engagement and experience in India and overseas.

Srinivasan would be based out of Dubai and would work closely with company's chief operating officer Ram Chari. "We are very pleased to welcome K Srinivasan as a member of our leadership team. With an impressive track record that he has built over the last 25 years in sales and customer experience, I am confident he will help us accelerate our journey towards becoming a unicorn," FSS founder and managing director Nagaraj Mylandla said.

Prior to joining FSS, Srinivasan was serving Intellect Design Arena as its president, global sales. Commenting on his appointment, Srinivasan said, "I am honoured and excited to join FSS. Joining industry stalwarts like Nagaraj Mylandla and Ram Chari in FSS's progressive journey in payments technology sector is going to be equally rewarding and challenging".

"I look forward to working closely with the leadership team at FSS to achieve the company's vision of becoming a unicorn," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.