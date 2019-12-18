Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI defends its nod for Chanda Kochhar's sacking from ICICI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:44 IST
RBI defends its nod for Chanda Kochhar's sacking from ICICI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that its decision to grant approval to ICICI Bank for termination of appointment of Chanda Kochhar as MD and CEO was fair and not arbitrary. The central bank filed an affidavit in response to a petition filed by Kochhar last month, challenging her ouster as the chief executive and managing director of ICICI Bank months after she voluntarily left the private sector lender.

The bank, while terminating her employment, also denied her remuneration and rescinded the bonuses and stock options given to her from April 2009 to March 2018. She was accused of playing a role in grant of out-of- turn loans of Rs 3,250 crore to Videocon Group, which allegedly benefited her husband, Deepak Kochhar.

Chanda Kochhar's lawyers Vikram Nankarni and Sujay Kantawalla argued that her termination came months after the bank had already accepted her voluntary resignation on October 5, 2018, and therefore the sacking was illegal. The RBI in its affidavit said there was no violation of Kochchar's fundamental rights, and its decision to approve the termination of her services was devoid of any "malafides or arbitrariness".

While giving such approvals, the RBI does not sit in judgment over the legality of the action, it added. "RBI does not get involved in employee-employee disputes," the affidavit said.

"It is not the function of RBI to micromanage the actions of the bank and substitute its commercial wisdom for that of the bank," the affidavit filed by Navin Nambiar, General Manager of RBI's Department of Regulation, said. The central bank received a letter from ICICI Bank on February 2, 2019, informing that the bank's Board of Directors has considered the report submitted by the Justice Srikrishna committee and concluded that Kochhar was guilty and reconsidered her early retirement, the affidavit said.

ICICI Bank then sought regulatory approval from the RBI for Kochhar's termination, as required under section 35B (1) of the RBI Act, it said. "The letter was carefully considered....The RBI vide its letter dated March 13, 2019, accorded its approval to ICICI and advised that the termination of appointment would be as of October 4, 2018, the last working day of the petitioner (Kochhar)," the RBI said.

Both RBI counsel Venkatesh Dhond and ICICI Bank counsel Darius Khambata on Wednesday contended before a division bench of Justices R V More and S P Tavade that Kochhar's petition was not maintainable. The bench scheduled the next hearing for January 13, 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Siliguri: Christmas market witnesses dip in sales amid CAA protests

By Tarak Sarkar Ongoing protests over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Northeast India and several parts of West Bengal has adversely affected the preparations for Christmas celebrations in the region with markets in Siliguri w...

Eagles LB Grugier-Hill needs surgery, placed on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve with an ailing back that requires surgery, the team announced Wednesday. Following Sundays game at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team...

WFP receives post-cyclone support from EU to combat hunger in Mozambique

The European Union contributed this year nearly 4 million euros in humanitarian funding to the United Nations World Food Programme in Mozambique, supporting people affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth as well as providing logistics support...

Woman jumps to death from 6th floor, boyfriend booked for abetment of suicide

A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a hotel here, with police booking her boyfriend on the charge of abetment of suicide, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019