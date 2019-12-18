Left Menu
Development News Edition

Registrations open for India Fund Fest - largest single day startup funding event

India Fund Fest is back after the resounding success of the first three editions in 2017 (SAIACS, Bangalore), 2018 (SAIACS, Bangalore) & 2019 (Ritz Carlton, Bangalore) to give budding entrepreneurs an opportunity to get on to a path of accelerated funding.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:02 IST
Registrations open for India Fund Fest - largest single day startup funding event
India Fund Fest. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Dec 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Fund Fest is back after the resounding success of the first three editions in 2017 (SAIACS, Bangalore), 2018 (SAIACS, Bangalore) & 2019 (Ritz Carlton, Bangalore) to give budding entrepreneurs an opportunity to get on to a path of accelerated funding. This year it will be held on February 7, 2020 at the Chitkara University, Chandigarh. It is the first time it is shifting out of Bengaluru and is being hosted at Chitkara University with the active support of the Chandigarh Angels Network. The event is being organized by Natio Cultus Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. - Hyderabad. Registrations open from December 20 for the 2020 edition.

This is a business funding program that has become hugely popular because of its distraction-free format, as there is no carnival-like atmosphere, no speeches of sponsors, no panel discussions, no stalls to sell products and services and no crowds of unrelated people and needless networking - only entrepreneurs and the matched investors. In the previous three editions of the event, entrepreneurs from across India and 47 other countries registered and participated. This year, 25 entrepreneurs will be selected through a rigorous filtering process out of 14,000 applications expected. The selection of these startups will be made by an eminent jury and through a proprietary 'Investor Readiness Report' process, ensuring the companies are thoroughly vetted. The entrepreneurs will be from a wide range of industries. These finalists will be pitching in front of 12 Master Investors to get deals needed to take their businesses to the next level.

The event will be recorded to be telecast as a web TV series on the India Fund Fest YouTube channel. Nalin Singh, Founder of Natio Cultus Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., author of the best seller and national honour winning book "Get Funded Now" will be the Deal Master for India Fund Fest 2020. He will be interacting with the founders of selected companies to coach them about their pitch and funding strategy from a week in advance.

Other than the 12 Master Investors, there will be an audience of 150+ invited investors and business experts from Indonesia, Singapore, USA and other countries, attending this prestigious event at Chitkara University, Chandigarh. Incubators and accelerators from India will also be a part to witness the live pitching session. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

India's claim about decline in population of minorities in Pak 'incorrect': FO

Pakistan on Wednesday once again rejected the allegations of persecution of its minorities and said Indias claim that the population of Hindus in the Muslim-majority country has drastically declined was incorrect. Pakistan categorically rej...

From Instagram to TikTok: Indians wage online battle against citizenship law

As protests rage across Indian universities against a new citizenship law, students have taken to social media to wage battle online and teach people how to organize demonstrations.Instagram is popular with some because it can be used to sh...

Siliguri: Christmas market witnesses dip in sales amid CAA protests

By Tarak Sarkar Ongoing protests over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Northeast India and several parts of West Bengal has adversely affected the preparations for Christmas celebrations in the region with markets in Siliguri w...

Eagles LB Grugier-Hill needs surgery, placed on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve with an ailing back that requires surgery, the team announced Wednesday. Following Sundays game at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019