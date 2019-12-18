Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nestle examining show-cause notice on GST benefits

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 19:10 IST
Nestle examining show-cause notice on GST benefits

Leading FMCG firm Nestle India on Wednesday said it is examining the show-cause notice slapped by the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) for not passing on GST benefits to customers and take the next course of action in due course. On December 12, the NAA imposed a penalty of Rs 90 crore on Nestle India for not passing on the benefit on rate reduction to consumers.

"I respect the authority for the order they have passed. However, it is very unfortunate that despite all the evidence that we had provided them in terms of changes in grammage, changes in prices that we had effected we received this order," company's Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan told PTI on the sidelines of the CII FMCG summit. He further said that the company is examining the order and will take the next possible action in due course.

The authority held that Nestles methodology of passing reduction in the tax was 'illogical, arbitrary, and illegal, which has resulted in unfairness and inequality while passing on the benefit of tax reduction'. "As a company we were transparent. We went to the authority actually voluntarily suo-moto, as we have some part of GST money collected, which we were not able to pass on asking where it could deposit this money. We had also given them the methodology as there is no existing one. We told pragmatically what we can be done in terms of price and grammage change. Yet, they have issued this notice," Narayanan added.

He noted that if the products are for Rs 2 and Rs 5 and if the company had to pass benefits of 0.45 paise or 0.55 paise, there is no coinage to pass the benefit. "We dont have 0.45 paise and 0.55 paise coins. So, how will I be able to pass on these benefits even if I want to. In smaller packs, it is difficult to give the benefit because there is no coinage," he said, adding that the company has passed on the benefit on Maximum Retail Price (MRP) or by way of increase in grammage.

Narayanan also said that the company plans to be plastic neutral at least in its Maggi brand this year. "By plastic neutral, we mean that we will not add extra plastic into the system but re-use the recycled plastic.

We are starting with Maggi. We have already set up garbage collection, segregation and disposal plants in Mussoorie and Dharmashala and we are working with the local authorities there," he said. He further said that the company has set a target to use a 100 per cent recyclable plastic by 2025..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street extends record-setting rally; FedEx drops

The SP 500 and Nasdaq inched to all-time highs on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as investors optimism about the global economy remained strong, while a steep drop in FedEx shares limited further gains.All three major indexes wer...

Village revenue officer arrested on graft charges in AP

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday evening arrested a village revenue officer in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer, officials said. ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police T Ka...

GST Council fixes 28 pc uniform tax rate for lottery

The GST Council on Wednesday fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 percent on both state and private lottery. Briefing reporters after the 38th meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for the lottery will co...

India's claim about decline in population of minorities in Pak 'incorrect': FO

Pakistan on Wednesday once again rejected the allegations of persecution of its minorities and said Indias claim that the population of Hindus in the Muslim-majority country has drastically declined was incorrect. Pakistan categorically rej...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019