Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maersk says Brazil offices searched in Petrobras corruption probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:03 IST
Maersk says Brazil offices searched in Petrobras corruption probe
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said its offices in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo were searched on Wednesday by the Brazilian police in relation to a corruption probe. "Maersk can confirm that its offices in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil, have been searched by the Brazilian Federal Police 18 December 2019," the company said in an emailed statement.

The company said it will cooperate fully with the authorities but declined to comment further. Brazil federal prosecutors said earlier on Wednesday that Maersk, Tide Maritime, and Ferchem were targeting in the latest phase of a wide-ranging corruption probe for alleged graft involving shipping contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Chandrasekaran writes to Tata employees; asks them to focus on biz, stakeholders' welfare

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday asked all group employees to stay focused on their businesses and welfare of stakeholders in wake of the NCLAT order that raised issue of his appointment as Executive Chairman of the company....

ANALYSIS-Boeing 737 MAX freeze divides suppliers into haves and have-nots

Boeing Cos decision to suspend aerospaces biggest production line exposes contrasts in the U.S.-dominated 737 MAX supply chain, severely straining some niche machine shops while giving engine giants time to iron out their own wrinkles. The ...

Surgeons at Delhi hospital remove 'largest' chest tumor with robotic surgery

Surgeons at a city hospital have performed a minimally invasive robotic surgery to remove what they claim to be the largest thoracic tumour to ever be recorded. Lakopo Molotii, a 54-year-old native of Tuvalu, a country in the South Pacific,...

UPDATE 6-Pelosi calls Trump threat to U.S. as House moves toward Trump impeachment vote

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump an ongoing threat to American democracy as the bitterly divided chamber engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing the Republican pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019