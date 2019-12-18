Maersk says Brazil offices searched in Petrobras corruption probe

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said its offices in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo were searched on Wednesday by the Brazilian police in relation to a corruption probe. "Maersk can confirm that its offices in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil, have been searched by the Brazilian Federal Police 18 December 2019," the company said in an emailed statement.

The company said it will cooperate fully with the authorities but declined to comment further. Brazil federal prosecutors said earlier on Wednesday that Maersk, Tide Maritime, and Ferchem were targeting in the latest phase of a wide-ranging corruption probe for alleged graft involving shipping contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras.

