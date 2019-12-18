Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt seeks industry suggestions to improve Gold Monetisation Scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 21:31 IST
Govt seeks industry suggestions to improve Gold Monetisation Scheme

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday sought suggestions from the jewellery industry to improve the Gold Monetisation Scheme to unlock the large pool of the yellow metal lying idle with households. Addressing an awards function organised by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council here, commerce minister said unlocking of idle gold will help in reducing the burden on foreign exchange reserves.

In 2015, the government had launched the Gold Monetisation Scheme to mobilise the yellow metal held by households and institutions in the country. However, the scheme has failed to evoke good response from individuals because of lower returns and security concerns.

Under the scheme, banks' customers are allowed to deposit their idle gold for a fixed period in return for interest in the range of 2.25-2.50 per cent. "I think there are large amount of gold that is lying in people's lockers without any use. It is an unproductive asset which neither gives the person any return nor helps the economy. I would like you all to help us create a scheme by which we can truly attract people to come and deposit their gold," Goyal said.

The aim should be to encourage people to deposit their idle gold and earn income from it without losing ownership of the yellow metal. They should keep gold like a fixed deposit and enjoy both appreciation of the gold value and some reasonable return on the deposit, he said. The minister asked the industry to share lacunaes in the existing scheme and suggest ways to improve it, he added.

Stating that unlocking idle gold under the scheme will reduce burden on the foreign exchanges reserves, the minister said India continues to import large quantities of the yellow metal and unlocking idle gold will reduce the import dependence. India's annual gold demand is 800-1,000 tonnes and much of it is imported. It is estimated that about 20,000 tonnes of gold is lying idle with households.

On banks' lending to gems and jewellery sector, Goyal said his ministry will soon approach the Union Cabinet seeking approval for the NIRVIK scheme (Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana) under which the government proposes to subsidise the premium that has to be paid by the large gems and jewellery exporters. On the industry's concerns about special economic zones (SEZs), Goyal said the issues will be addressed with the finance ministry soon.

"We are trying to see if they can sort out the utilisation of unused areas. I believe many SEZs either have built up area or even plots of land which are unused and with the sunset clause coming in on March 31, 2020 there could be a situation where unused infrastructure may not be able to really attract SEZ units to come in and operate out of these areas. "In such a situation I would like you all also to study and guide us what kind of a formula or format can be created so that such unused areas can be used by the domestic industry," he added.

The minister also mentioned that setting up of jewellery parks could be looked at. He also urged the gems and jewellery industry to look at establishment of more skilling centres to create better trained manpower for the sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Guwahati : State president of PFI arrested

Assam Minister Chandramohan Patwari informed that the state president of Popular Front of India PFI Aminul Haque was arrested on Wednesday. The arrest was made in connection with the violence that erupted in protest against the Citizenship ...

It is amazing to have two hat-tracks in ODIs: Kuldeep Yadav

After delivering a match-winning performance against West Indies, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday said that it feels amazing to have two hat-tricks in One Day Internationals ODIs. It feels amazing to take two hat-tricks in One Day...

Amazon Prime Video release motion poster of 'The Forgotten Army'

Amazon Prime has released the motion poster for its upcoming series The forgotten Army- Azaadi ke liye which is going to be their first show for the year 2020. The show features two upcoming actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari in the lead rol...

UPDATE 6-Pelosi calls Trump threat to U.S. as House moves toward Trump impeachment vote

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump an ongoing threat to American democracy as the bitterly divided chamber engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing the Republican pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019