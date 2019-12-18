Left Menu
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains on Fed rates view; stocks edge higher

  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:27 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:27 IST
The dollar gained on Wednesday as improving economic data squashed the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in 2020, while global equity markets extended a rally that again pushed key indices on Wall Street to record highs.

Gold eased, tugged lower by a firmer dollar that has found support from mounting expectations the Fed will not cut rates anytime soon. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.01%, trading modestly higher after declining overnight in Asia.

European shares traded mixed as gains in Swedish truck maker Volvo and defensive sectors offset worries about a hard Brexit, which continued to pressure British mid-cap shares. There are jitters regarding the "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal as it has yet to be signed, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management in Luxembourg.

"We are in a wait-and-see mode, momentum has been strong and should continue into year end," Galy said. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq clawed to new record highs. Hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal have propelled the two indices to record closing levels for four straight sessions.

Expectations the Fed will cut rates from the current 1.5% to 1.75% range are a mere 2.2% for the January meeting, 4.3% for March and 12% for April, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The FedWatch tool shows a 50% chance that rates will remain at current levels through December 2020.

The dollar index rose 0.21%, with the euro down 0.33% to $1.1112. The Japanese yen weakened 0.11% versus the greenback at 109.61 per dollar. U.S. Treasury yields were steady as investors shrugged off the likely impeachment in the lower house of Congress of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 11/32 in price to yield 1.9257%. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to take a momentous and deeply polarizing vote when it is likely to impeach Trump on charges of abusing his office and obstructing a congressional probe.

Yields on European government debt edged higher as the market bets negative rates are not here forever with Sweden's central bank set to move away from negative rates on Thursday, Galy said. German business morale rose more than expected in December to a six-month high, the Ifo survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that Europe's largest economy picked up steam in the fourth quarter.

The yield on the German 10-year bund rose 4 basis points to -0.247%. Oil prices steadied after U.S. government data showed a decline in crude inventories and on expectations for an uptick in demand next year on the back of progress in resolving the U.S.-China trade fight.

Brent futures gained 8 cents to $66.18 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 5 cents to $60.89 a barrel.

