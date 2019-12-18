Left Menu
WorldRemit celebrates every migrant story on International Day

Migration is widespread in Africa, many households have at least one member who has migrated, either internally or externally. 

At WorldRemit our focus is not solely based on remitting monies, but also about being affordable, convenient and part of the migrant story. Image Credit: Wikipedia

WorldRemit (WorldRemit.com) was founded on a migrant's story, and over the years one man's experience has become the answer to millions across the world. Our journey at WorldRemit has allowed us to hear and learn about brave and courageous individuals who have left their homes and comfort for a 'better life', not only for themselves but for their family. A sacrifice that is easier said than done, is our reason why, globally, we celebrate every migrant story this International Migrants Day.

Over the past decade in Africa, the continent has experienced a rise in international migration, taking place within the region. Throughout the 1950's - 1990's Africans strived to cross the shores to the West for a better life, now, with political stability, economic development, social development and technological advancement we see more Africans relocating within the region.

Migration is widespread in Africa, many households have at least one member who has migrated, either internally or externally. Many households consider migration as a strategy to improve their livelihood, minimize their risks and diversify their income sources.

Ghana continues to be an important country of destination. According to recent census-based estimates, the migrant population constitutes more than seven percent of Ghana's total population. With most immigrants to Ghana coming from other ECOWAS countries.

With Ghana being one of the top five countries on the continent receiving remittances and a chosen destination for its neighbors - we cannot ignore the key role Ghana plays in migration.

A migrant's story is at the heart of WorldRemit as for us at WorldRemit we strive to assist families to stay connected and support each other with ease, no matter where they are around the world.

A testimonial from Vazza, a WorldRemit customer is the reason why we work to be the best remittance service to our customers;

"This app is great. My Dad needed money urgently in Ghana and with the cash delivery service, the closest bank to him was within the hour. I am pleasantly surprised to see that WorldRemit is even operational in Sierra Leone. My dad was happy to see how easy and quick it was on his end as well. To think that the transfer fee was only 6 pounds."

At WorldRemit our focus is not solely based on remitting monies, but also about being affordable, convenient and part of the migrant story.

Our service offers senders savings of up to 48%* off the cost to send $200 compared to most banks, and up to 22%* compared to most money transfer operators based on World Bank data.

Happy International Migrants day to Ghanaians throughout the world!

