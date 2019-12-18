Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandrasekaran writes to Tata employees; asks them to focus on biz, stakeholders' welfare

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:49 IST
Chandrasekaran writes to Tata employees; asks them to focus on biz, stakeholders' welfare
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday asked all group employees to stay focused on their businesses and welfare of stakeholders in wake of the NCLAT order that raised issue of his appointment as Executive Chairman of the company. In a message to the employees of the group, Chandrasekaran said Wednesday's "NCLAT ruling, which apart from other things, raises issues on my appointment as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons".

He further said, "Tata Sons firmly believes in the strength of our case and will pursue the appropriate legal recourse". Going forward, he further said, "I assure you that we have set ourselves on a course that will make the Tata Group stronger and more vibrant than it has ever been before. I urge all employees to stay focused on their businesses and the welfare of our stakeholders".

Chandrasekaran said ever since he was asked to take on the role and responsibilities of Executive Chairman in February 2017, "our efforts have been primarily focused on restoring stability and moving decisively towards a healthier financial position; conducting our businesses with the highest ethical standards, which the group has been known for over 150 years". He further said "honoring our commitments to all stakeholders and resolving outstanding issues; driving growth and transforming our businesses for the future" were also equally important issues.

"We will continue to work towards deepening the legacy of this unique institution," Chandrasekaran said. The NCLAT on Wednesday ordered reinstatement of ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry, while the ruling appointment of Chandrasekaran as illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it is confident U.S. Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment

The White House said on Wednesday it was confident the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Today marks the culm...

FOREX-Dollar barely flinches after Trump impeachment, Aussie jumps on solid jobs data

The dollar took in stride the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday while its Australian counterpart rallied after a surprise fall in the countrys unemployment rate.The British pound remained under pressure on renewed fears...

Shifting balances of power triggering new and dangerous risks: UN chief

Shifting balances of power are triggering new and dangerous risks, the UN chief told the Italian Senate in Rome on Wednesday, pointing to the need for more coordinated international responses, focused on solutions.Against the backdrop of as...

Attempt was made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for country's President: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that attempts were made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for the post of countrys President. Addressing an event here, Thackeray said that when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019