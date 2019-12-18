GST Council fixes 28 pc uniform tax rate for lottery

The GST Council on Wednesday fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 percent on both state and private lottery. Briefing reporters after the 38th meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for the lottery will come into effect from March 2020.

The Council also rationalized tax rate on woven and non-woven bags to 18 percent, he said. "It also decided to exempt upfront amount payable for a long-term lease of industrial/financial infrastructure plots by an entity having 20 percent or more ownership of Central or state government...This change shall become effective from January 1, 2020," he added.

The panel also relaxed levy of penalty for non-filing of GSTR-1 from July 2017, he said.

