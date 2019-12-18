Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST Council fixes 28 pc uniform tax rate for lottery

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:58 IST
GST Council fixes 28 pc uniform tax rate for lottery

The GST Council on Wednesday resorted to voting for the first time to decide on an issue as it fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 per cent on both state and private lotteries. Decisions in the previous 37 meetings of the GST Council, headed by the Union Finance Minister and comprising representatives of all states and UTs, had been taken unanimously. These included fixing of tax rates on dozens of goods and services, but never had voting been done to decide on any issue in two-and-a-half years of its existence.

However, when the issue of levy of GST on lottery came up at the 38th meeting of the Council, consensus remained elusive, which led to a vote being taken to decide on the issue. Briefing reporters after the meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for lottery will come into effect from March 2020.

The Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also rationalised tax rate on woven and non-woven bags to 18 per cent, he said, adding exemption has been given on long-term lease for industrial plots to facilitate setting up of industrial parks. "The Council also considered the rate of GST rate on woven and non-woven bags and sacks of polyethylene or polypropylene strips or the like , whether or not laminated, of a kind used for packing of goods in view of the requests received post the changes recommended on such goods in last meeting," Pandey said.

It was recommended to raise the GST to a uniform rate of 18 per cent from 12 per cent on all such bags falling under HS 3923/6305 including Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC), he said, adding this change shall become effective from January 1, 2020. The panel also relaxed levy of penalty for non-filing of GSTR-1 from July 2017, he said.

"It also decided to exempt upfront amount payable for long-term lease of industrial/financial infrastructure plots by an entity having 20 per cent or more ownership of Central or state government...This change shall become effective from January 1, 2020," he said. Presently, the exemption is available to an entity having 50 per cent or more ownership of Central or state government.

Briefing some other procedural changes, the Revenue Secretary said Grievance Redressal Committees (GRC) will be constituted at zonal/state levels with both CGST and SGST officers and including representatives of trade and industry and other GST stakeholders. These committees will address grievances of specific/ general nature of taxpayers at the zonal/ state level, he said.

To check the menace of fake invoices, suitable action will be taken for blocking of fraudulently availed input tax credit in certain situations, he said. Due date of filing GST returns for the month of November 2019 will be extended in respect of a few North Eastern states, he said, adding the Council also approved various law amendments which will be introduced in Budget 2020.

A presentation was made to the 38th GST Council on the issue of revenue, GST rate structure and compensation needs of the states. Before the presentation, the Convenor of GoM on revenue augmentation Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, made opening remarks about the revenue position and future roadmap.

Addressing media after the five-hour long meeting, Sitharaman said the presentation made was based on discussions in the Committee of officers of state and centre on revenue augmentation. "They have just come up with one first shot of data since the time GST has been implemented till today and based on different options of if the growth rate is this or if the growth rate (is) something else, how will it be and gave a first picture and the Council and the ministers agreed that on this, they (will) mull over for some time and then come back," she said.

So this was the first presentation, which is a preliminary presentation, with the no indirect or direct suggestion on rate increase or rate reduction, she said. "It was matter of fact presentation of data and data alone. And based on that some projection on revenue collection and on compensation cess collection. And that's about it. I hope that's clear," she added.

A constructive discussion followed the presentation which covered a wide range of issues such as measures for encouraging voluntary compliance, expanding tax base, measures to improve return filing and tax collection and rate rationalisation. Automation measures such as e-invoice, new return system, QR code on bills were also discussed. To exchange knowledge about best practices of tax administration, Uttar Pradesh and UT of Jammu and Kashmir made presentation on their efforts to improve GST collection, as in the recent past they have shown a healthy growth in compliance.

GST Council gave necessary guidance on further analysis regarding exemption and concession impact analysis, tax base analysis, sensitivity analysis and compliance measures needed to keep pace with revenue needs. The Council also directed for expeditious implementation of IT and other initiatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it is confident U.S. Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment

The White House said on Wednesday it was confident the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Today marks the culm...

FOREX-Dollar barely flinches after Trump impeachment, Aussie jumps on solid jobs data

The dollar took in stride the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday while its Australian counterpart rallied after a surprise fall in the countrys unemployment rate.The British pound remained under pressure on renewed fears...

Shifting balances of power triggering new and dangerous risks: UN chief

Shifting balances of power are triggering new and dangerous risks, the UN chief told the Italian Senate in Rome on Wednesday, pointing to the need for more coordinated international responses, focused on solutions.Against the backdrop of as...

Attempt was made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for country's President: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that attempts were made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for the post of countrys President. Addressing an event here, Thackeray said that when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019