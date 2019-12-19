Kiwipure found guilty for claims about magnetic water filtration

Kiwipure Limited has been found guilty of making unsubstantiated claims about the benefits and effectiveness of its magnetic water filtration system, in what was the first defended case in New Zealand against a trader accused of making unsubstantiated representations.

Kiwipure pleaded not guilty to seven charges under the Fair Trading Act 1986 relating to marketing claims on its website.

Kiwipure claimed that:

• A magnetic 'virtual ionizer' in its water filtration system softened water.

• The benefits that consumers could expect of soft water after using the water filter, were 'no scum build-up', 'useless washing powder' and 'no scale build-up in hot water systems and pipes saves electricity and maintenance.'

• Use of the water filter would lead to a "reduction in skin irritations and eczema".

Kiwipure sold between 300 and 400 of its claimed "world's first" magnetic water filtration systems between 2015 and 2018, at a cost of $1,395 excluding installation. The Commission alleged that Kiwipure did not have reasonable grounds for making the marketing claims about the product.

The case was heard in the Auckland District Court in May before Judge Gibson.

Kiwipure's website stated that the benefits of its water filtration system were "scientifically proven". At trial, the company argued that it had reviewed the literature on the internet, including a report on tests conducted by a University in 2005 that Kiwipure said demonstrated the effect of treating water with a magnetic field. Kiwipure also claimed to have undertaken its own product trials that established the product's efficacy and benefits, and that users of the system had reported satisfactory results.

The Commission argued that Kiwipure had no objectively reasonable basis for making the representations; that the University report did not demonstrate the effectiveness of magnetic water treatment in domestic situations; and that Kiwipure did not test its own product in a scientific manner, instead of relying on anecdotal evidence and assumptions when making the claims.

Judge Gibson held that the Commission's case was proven and that Kiwipure "did not go far enough in its testing and research" before it made the representations, and that the testing it did undertake was "simply inadequate".

The representations were 'credence claims' which were difficult or impossible for consumers to evaluate. Many consumers would assume that scientific claims would be supported by research, but they were not.

Judge Gibson noted that marketing claims relating to health benefits, such as those relating to skin irritations and eczema, needed to be substantiated to a higher degree than bare reliance on anecdotal evidence and limited testing. The Court accepted the Commission's argument that consumers might rely on the health benefit claims instead of seeking proper medical advice and attention, so particular care was needed to ensure that the health claims were substantiated.

In his written judgment Judge Gibson accepted that Kiwipure was likely to have limited its testing and research because it did not have the financial resources for the necessary tests and trials – but that "a reasonable person would expect the representation[s] to be substantiated." He also accepted the Commission's argument that scientifically controlled testing and trials were necessary to remove unreliable subjectivity from product performance claims.

Judge Gibson affirmed that the Commission should not have to undertake tests of the product to ensure the representations made were accurate. His Honour records that Kiwipure itself needed to ensure the claims were substantiated at the time the claims were made, not later when the representations might be questioned.

The Judge also rejected submissions by the company that substantiation could be inferred from the fact that no purchasers had complained, and found that evidence of customer satisfaction following a purchase was not reliable and could not provide support for pre-purchase product claims.

Commerce Commission Chair Anna Rawlings says this case is an important precedent for the Commission, reinforcing to traders that marketing claims must be well-grounded in evidence at the time the claims are made.

"Our case did not challenge whether the product worked as described, and the Commission's job is not to test products and services to establish whether performance claims are true in every case. In cases like this, we are challenging whether a trader had a credible basis for making the claims that it did at the time that it made those claims. The burden rests on the trader to prove the credible basis for its claims. As our published guidance says - if you can't back it up, don't say it," says Ms. Rawlings.

Kiwipure is due to be sentenced on February 12, 2020.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.