China stocks drop on profit-taking; markets await trade clarity

China shares fell on Thursday as investors locked in profits after a recent rally and awaited further details on the "phase-one" trade deal between Washington and Beijing. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.2% at 3,010.86 points. The index gained 4.84% so far this month, having rallied after the United States and China signed an interim trade deal to ease their tariff dispute.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.32%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.24%, the consumer staples sector dropped 0.94%, the real estate index up 0.47% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.22%. Shanghai-listed shares of China Railway Construction Corp Ltd were 2.72% higher after the company's board approved the listing of a unit on Shanghai's STAR Market. The company's Hong Kong-listed shares added 0.12%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.78% to 10,938.32, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.65% at 27,702.70. The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.12% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.5%. Chinese importers bought at least two cargoes of U.S. soybeans after receiving another round of tariff-free quota for U.S. shipments on Tuesday, traders in both countries said. The sales are the first since the announcement of the interim trade deal.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.41%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.29%. The yuan was quoted at 7.004 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 7.0055. The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were EmbedWay Technologies Shanghai Corp, up 10.02%, followed by Shenzhen Hopewind Electric Co Ltd, gaining 10.01% and Sichuan Minjiang Hydropower Co Ltd, up by 10.01%.

The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were North China Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, down 8.93%, followed by Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co Ltd, losing 6.08% and Jiangsu Phoenix Property Investment Co Ltd, down by 6%. The top gainers among H-shares were Sinopharm Group Co Ltd, up 1.1%, followed by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, gaining 0.66% and Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, up by 0.66%.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Gas Holdings Ltd, which fell 5.75%, China Resources Land Ltd, down 2.8% and China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd, which was down 2.15%. In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dropped 0.9%, while the IT sector fell 1.1%. The top gainer in the Hang Seng was Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd, up 1.02%, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which was down 3.7%.

