eMudhra Signs Contract With Pos Finansial Indonesia (POSFIN) for Deploying CA Infrastructure

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 10:37 IST
eMudhra, a premier Certifying Authority in India, announced that they have signed a partnership agreement with POSFIN, a subsidiary of Pos Indonesia, the state-owned enterprise mandated as designated postal operator in Indonesia.

The purpose of the agreement signed by Mr. V Srinivasan, Chairman - eMudhra, and Mr. Soeharto, Managing Director - POSFIN, is to establish an effective partnership for aiding and abetting the creation of a Certifying Authority (CA) under POSFIN, along with providing the required product stack and consultancy services for obtaining the license as required by regulation of the government of Indonesia.

Expressing his views on the formal agreement, Mr. V Srinivasan says, "We are extremely delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with POSFIN. We believe that this partnership will open new avenues to drive digital transformation through the use of digital signatures in Indonesia."

Taking about the same, Mr. Soeharto says, "As a subsidiary of Pos Indonesia, we could leverage its national-wide footprint to serve our great nation through taking part on digital transformation in Indonesia. We do believe, POSFIN as a part of government's agent, through this strategic partnership with eMudhra, could be a key to inclusive economic growth of Indonesia."

