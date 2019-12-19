Left Menu
BPC Banking launches online agri-mkt 'Safal Fasal' for small farmers

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  19-12-2019
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 12:48 IST
Fintech solution provider BPC Banking Technologies has launched 'Safal Fasal', a digital platform that gives small and marginal farmers greater access to finance, technology, markets, and risk-management tools. Launched in Lucknow, the marketplace has seen the on boarding of nearly 30,000 farmers on the platform, the company said in a statement.

Companies such as ICICI Bank, Tanager International, Bayer, SURE, Sub-K, Kisan Saathi, Transity, India Health Link and GupShups have also partnered with this online platform, it added. BPC Banking Technologies Chairman Anatoly Loginov said this scalable digital innovation will empower farmers by connecting them with credible financial and business stakeholders in the value chain.

Safal Fasal aims to connect buyers and sellers, enabling access to multiple buyers, multiple input companies at reduced prices, credit at affordable rates besides financial services. Farmers can also access advisory services for a more efficient and sustainable crop productivity, the company added.

