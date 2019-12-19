EIB provides EUR 120m to Chr. Hansen to boost R&D activities in food

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a EUR 120 million lending agreement with Danish bioscience company Chr. Hansen. The Danish company will use the financing to boost its research and development activities in two of its key areas of activity: food cultures and enzymes, and health and nutrition. It is expected that the project will lead to new, innovative products to the food and dietary supplements segments, such as probiotic solutions to sustain good health or cultures that can extend shelf life of fresh products.

The main point of the research is the use of enzymes and good bacteria to develop innovative solutions to reduce sugar, salt and fat content of foods, and prolong their shelf-life in an all-natural way. The research will focus on improving the stability of probiotic cultures, as well as protection methods for agricultural crops. Finally, the financing will support Chr. Hansen in exploring bacterial applications to human health in its Health and Nutrition division.

"Chr. Hansen has almost 150 years of experience, studying and commercializing the brilliance of nature in the form of good bacteria. We know that good bacteria play a fundamental role in keeping humans, animals, and plants healthy and that these friendly microorganisms can help to address serious challenges such as food waste, antibiotic resistance and the need for more sustainable farming practices with less chemistry. The partnership with EIB allows us to keep pioneering science and create a sustainable food system from farm to fork." stated Søren Westh Lonning, CFO of Chr. Hansen.

EIB Vice-President Alexander Stubb commented: "Modern times have taken a toll on our lifestyles, which not only affects our physical wellbeing but can have significant costs for society as a whole. Many Europeans struggle with their health, so apart from promoting healthier lifestyles, I think it is important to stimulate research in food science and natural solutions that can improve this situation. The EIB is proud to support such an innovative company and, through Chr. Hansen, contribute to improving people's lives."

The project not only strengthens European R&D but will also have an impact on the safeguarding and creation of highly-skilled jobs in the EU. The main effort of the research will be carried out in Denmark, with smaller parts being performed in France and Germany.

