UPDATE 1-European shares mixed as holiday mood sets in

European shares swung between gains and losses on Friday, with a handful of corporate updates and central bank actions drawing attention in otherwise dull pre-Christmas trading. A trade agreement between the United States and China and a victory for the Conservatives in a UK election last week had sent global markets to record highs. Now investors looked for details on the trade deal and on where Brexit would go in 2020.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index was trading near its record high but slipped into the red briefly before rising 0.06%, with mining, media and oil and gas shares leading the gains. Among individual movers, Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant rose 2.3% after saying it was selling a unit to U.S.-based PolyOne Corp for $1.6 billion.

Hugo Boss slid 3.3% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to "hold", warning about a recovery in its businesses, particularly its U.S. business. Data Respons jumped 20% after AKKA Technologies agreed to buy the Norwegian software company for around 3.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($404 million) in cash.

The Bank of England's monetary policy decision, due at 1200 GMT, will mark the end of major central bank meetings for the year. No move in interest rates is expected, but investors will look for clues on what the bank's Monetary Policy Committee is likely to do in 2020 as Brexit plays out. "A majority on the committee will likely argue that it favors a wait-and-see approach for now," Unicredit analysts wrote in a note.

"In contrast, we expect Brexit uncertainties to continue and economic activity to fail to pick-up, forcing the MPC to cut the bank rate by 25bp in each of the first three quarters of 2020." Sweden's central bank emerged as the first in Europe to move rates from sub-zero territory. It raised its benchmark repo rate a quarter-point to zero on Thursday, as expected.

