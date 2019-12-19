Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heard of bitcoin's 'halving'? It's set to shake crypto markets in 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:33 IST
Heard of bitcoin's 'halving'? It's set to shake crypto markets in 2020

If you're not a bitcoin enthusiast, you probably haven't heard what's happening next year: It's called the "halving", and it will cut production of the cryptocurrency by 50%.

No one's in control of this process. It's a rule written into bitcoin's underlying code by its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto more than a decade ago. The event, expected in May 2020, slashes by half the number of new coins awarded to bitcoin miners who provide global supply of the cryptocurrency by solving complex maths puzzles.

That's a big change in a market worth about $120 billion where bitcoin worth several billions dollars are created every year. Players in the know are preparing for the sharp price gains and volatility that have accompanied previous halvings, which happen roughly every four years and act to both ensure the scarcity of bitcoin and keep a cap on price inflation.

There are likely to be winners and losers. So market participants, from bitcoin miners and traders, are trying to fathom how the next halving might play out to gain an edge. "This is the biggest question right now for most of the industry," said Eyal Avramovich, chief executive of MineBest, a Warsaw-based company that mines bitcoin.

The fracture to the production of bitcoin provides a reminder of one reason why the decentralised digital currency has confounded regulation and acceptance by mainstream finance: Its fate remains tied to arcane technological factors. In theory, if supply is cut and demand stays constant, prices rise. This time around, seven crypto traders and miners interviewed by Reuters said the May halving would probably lead to greater volatility and trading volumes. However the cut to supply is liked to be more priced in than previously, they said, with many traders already geared up for the upcoming event.

MAKING MONEY FROM SWINGS Bitcoin miners use high-spec computers to compete against other machines in the crypto network, racing to add new "blocks" to the blockchain ledger that underpins the cryptocurrency.

They are rewarded with a set number of bitcoin, currently 12.5. At current rates of block creation, the next halving will take place in May, when the number will drop to 6.25. In the one-year periods after the two previous halvings, in November 2012 and July 2016, bitcoin rose around by 80 times and four times respectively. It is not clear how much of these price gains was down to the halving, versus with other factors.

This time around, bitcoin derivatives markets - still nascent - point to higher volatility around the time of the halving, said Jeff Dorman of Arca, a U.S. crypto investment firm. Such volatility in bitcoin markets tends to benefit quantitative hedge funds and high-frequency traders that seek to make money from swinging crypto prices.

"For us, the event will be positive because it cause activity in the market," said Ha Duong of Cambrial, an cryptocurrency investor in Berlin. But for miners that hold large inventories of bitcoin, volatility can also be a hindrance. For them, stability of price gives greater predictability for investment in new gear.

While bitcoin futures contracts allow miners to hedge the risk of their inventories, there are currently few tools for them to properly hedge against volatility, said Ricky Li, co-founder of crypto trader Altonomy. "If you want to long volatility, the options contracts available for the market right now really do not have the tenor (length)," he said.

"Right now all you can do is to just make sure your holdings risk, your inventory risk, is hedged."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Yashasvi and Tyagi future prospects for team, Rajasthan Royals co-owner

Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale on Thursday said Indian under-19 players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi were bought as future prospects for the team. Rajasthan fetched the U-19 World Cup bound duo of Jaiswal and Tyagi for Rs 2.40 ...

World eager to know Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi

The world is eager to know Mahatma Gandhi and hence, it becomes the responsibility of India to keep reminding the world of the abiding relevance of the Mahatma and his vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. He made the remar...

Ghostery Midnight desktop app with VPN launched

Ghostery has rolled out a desktop app with added privacy features including ad-blocker, tracker-blocker, and VPN.Called Ghostery Midnight, the app costs USD 14 per month and works across a variety of apps and browsers, The Verge notes. User...

Son of Russian spies wins case to remain a Canadian citizen

The son of Russian spies who was born in Canada and was stripped of his citizenship after his parents were arrested for espionage in the United States won his bid to maintain his Canadian citizenship on Thursday, the countrys top court rule...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019