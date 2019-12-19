Lemon Tree Hotels makes international debut with hotel in Dubai

Hospitality firm Lemon Tree Hotels on Thursday announced its international debut with the launch of its first hotel in Dubai. The launch is through the company's management subsidiary Carnation Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels said in a statement.

The 114-room hotel, owned by Al Waleed Real Estate LLC, is the first branded mid-scale property in the area, it added. "This is our first hotel in the UAE, and we feel that it holds immense business potential," Lemon Tree Hotels Deputy MD and Carnation Hotels Director Rattan Keswani said.

The UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is a resilient market in the long term and "we could foresee the need for a recognised mid-market hotel in the branded space. We hope to have many more hotels in the region in the future," he added. Lemon Tree Hotels opened its first hotel with 49 rooms in May 2004, and currently operates around 8,000 rooms in 79 hotels (including Keys hotels) across 47 cities under its various brands.

