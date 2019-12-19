Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppo announces $143 mn fund to woo developers globally, including India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:50 IST
Oppo announces $143 mn fund to woo developers globally, including India

Smartphone maker Oppo on Thursday said it will allocate USD 143 million in 2020 for supporting developers across the globe to boost its operating ecosystem. The company at OPPO Developer Conference (ODC) in Beijing announced "developer support programme Gravity Plan 2.0, for which OPPO will allocate RMB 1 billion (about USD 143 million) in 2020" which will majorly focus on Asian markets including India, the company said in a statement.

The company also announced a USD 7 billion investment in research and development over the next three years to develop core technologies in hardware, software and system in addition to 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented reality etc. "Oppo understands India as their key market and aims to reach out to the large talent pool of innovators, developers and partners," the company said.

The development comes a day after Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei and its sub-brand Honor approached developers in India to boost its own mobile application suite Huawei Mobile Services on the lines of Google Mobile Service. Oppo claimed to have made remarkable progress in building a new ecosystem, boasting more than 320 million monthly active users globally on its ColorOS operating system (built on top of Android OS) and accumulating a massive number of users across its applications, services, and content ecosystem.

The company said that more than 120,000 developers have already joined the OPPO's platform till date. "With the help of ColorOS, which is available in more than 140 countries and regions around the world, the 'Gravity Plan 2.0' will build on last year’s plan to provide sustained and all-round support to partners in the four major fields of applications, services, content and going global," Henry Duan, Vice President, Internet Services, Oppo said.

The Chinese smartphone maker also announced USD 7 billion investment in R&D. "Oppo plans to invest RMB 50 billion (USD 7 billion) into R&D spending in the next three years to develop core technologies in hardware, software and system in addition to 5G, AI, AR, big data and other frontier technologies," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Elgar: 'Plot to kill PM', 'overthrow' govt in draft charges

Conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and overthrow the government besides waging war against the Government of India are among the slew of charges brought against all 19 accused by the prosecution in the Elgar Parishad-Kor...

Samajwadi Party asks people to use 'satyagraha' against CAA

After violent protests against the amended citizenship law, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday appealed to people to make satyagraha as their weapon against the anti-constitutional law. Appeal Make Satyagraha your weapon to protest against ant...

No untoward incident reported during anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Police

No untoward incident was reported during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA protests in the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police said. Besides police personnel, 52 companies of other forces, including the Rapid Action Force RA...

Gorbachev says hospitalised with pneumonia

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, told Russian media on Thursday that he is being treated in hospital for pneumonia. Confirming a radio report about his illness, the 88-year-old told RIA Novosti news agency by phone Its true but Im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019