New textiles policy to help India emerge as manufacturing and exporting hub: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:59 IST
The government on Thursday said the new Textiles Policy 2020 being formulated by the Centre is aimed at developing in the country a competitive textile sector which is modern, sustainable and inclusive. This new policy will have a special focus on manufacturing of apparel and garment, technical textiles, man-made fibre products and exports.

The Textiles Ministry has sought suggestions for formulating the much-awaited new Textiles Policy for the next 10 years, which will envisage positioning India as a fully integrated, globally-competitive manufacturing and exporting hub. The policy will entail the strategy and action plan for the country's textile and apparel segments, while maintaining pre-eminent position in handicraft and handloom sectors.

"The entire effort is being made to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Make in India' for the country and for identifying one strong product with export potential from every district and cluster," the Textiles Ministry said. In the statement, the Textiles Ministry said it is requesting substantive inputs and suggestions from all stake-holders including individuals and associations on various topics like wool, cotton, silk, jute, man-made fibre, handloom, handicraft, powerloom, infrastructure, investment, apparel, exports, branding and quality control, technical textiles, human resource, technology and machinery up-gradation to take forward various sub sectors of Textiles Industry to a level where production, exports and employment grows at faster pace.

Inputs and suggestions for the New Textiles Policy 2020 may be given on the Textiles Ministry’s website till January 15, 2020. Last month, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre is considering formulation of the National Textiles Policy after consultations with states.

The formulation of the new policy has been under consideration for some time now. In 2016, then textiles minister Santosh Gangwar had said the new policy will envisage creation of additional 35 million jobs. The existing National Textile Policy 2000 was framed about 13 years ago. Since then, the industry has undergone various changes on the domestic and international front. The domestic textile industry has seen large-scale modernisation and technological up-gradation in the last decade and faces new challenges.

