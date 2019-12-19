L Subramaniam to perform at HCL concerts 'Trivat' in Bengaluru

The HCL Concerts, an HCL initiative, is expanding its footprint to Bengaluru by organising its inaugural concert 'Trivat' here where violinist L Subramaniam will perform on December 27. There will be back-to-back performances by renowned percussionist Drums Shivamani and classical vocalist and playback singer Ronkini Gupta.

"I am very happy that they (HCL Concerts) are launching in Bengaluru and I am part of it. It is always a pleasure to get associated with it," Subramaniam said at a press conference here. He recalled how the HCL Concerts has taken a lead role in promoting art, culture and music of India.

"I had the pleasure and privilege to perform in Delhi in 2018 in Siri Fort and also in Carnegie Hall in New York. They were well organised events.

As an artist it was a pleasure to be associated with HCL," Subramaniam added. Bengaluru will become the 11thcity to play host to HCL Concerts after Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Lucknow, Nagpur, Madurai and Chennai in India and New York and San Francisco in the US.

Commenting on the launch,Rohit Kaul, Head, HCL Concerts,said "Music is central to Bengaluru's social fabric and cultural identity. Given this and HCL's strong presence in the city, we decided to bring HCL Concerts to the city and offer both the connoisseurs as well as the audience interested in Indian classical music a platform that curates the best experiences in this genre." HCL Concerts said in a statement that it is one of the longest-running initiatives aimed at promoting Indian Classical performing arts in the country.

With the Bengaluru launch, HCL Concerts has expanded its footprint to nine cities in India, the statement added. The concert, being held at the Ambedkar Bhavan, commeces at 6 pm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.