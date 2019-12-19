French unions to stage new protests on Jan. 9 against pension reform

French hardline CGT union leader Philippe Martinez said on Thursday unions had decided to hold further strikes and demonstrations on Jan. 9 after a meeting with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on pension reform plans.

Unions oppose Macron's plans to streamline France's state pension system and push people to work until 64, instead of the legal retirement age of 62.

