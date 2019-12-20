Left Menu
AWE2020 Charming Hall to Debut, Things Smart and Beautiful to Showcase at Beauty Fest

  Shanghai
  Updated: 20-12-2019 11:04 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 11:04 IST
SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, the Appliances & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2020 is set to open at Shanghai New International Expo Center from March 11-14, 2020, with a record-setting 13 exhibition halls covering an exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, and an estimated 380,000 visitors. As a bellwether of home appliances and consumer electronics, AWE has long realized this trend and thus set up the "AWE Charming Hall," which will make its formal debut on March 11, 2020.

"AWE Charming Hall": All about Science, Technology and Beauty An assembly of well-known brands and household names, a thorough showcase of a wide and full range of beauty and health (personal care) electric appliances, and the satisfaction of all anticipations for "beauty" constitute the biggest charm of the "AWE Charming Hall". At AWE2020, other than the myriad of beauty and health (personal care) electric appliances on display at the exhibition spaces of big names like Haier, Panasonic and LG, a plethora of other brands such as Flyco, Chaoren, Povos, Smate, Yueli, Riwa, Vidal Sassoon, BaByliss, Roaman, Lena, Kingdom, SIAU, Zhibai, ENĆHEN, Solis, OCALISS, Wellskins, Lexy, Funlux, XESS, Ogawa, iRest, Fascinate, Gevilan, Husum and more will vie for visitor attention with their latest line-up of offerings inside the "AWE Charming Hall".

Early Bird Experience is about to take flight. As visitor registration has formally begun, the last round of perks will be reserved for the early birds. Early birds that sign up right now can get an admission ticket before February 11, 2020, free of charge. For details please visit en.awe.com.cn

Vanity, it is human nature. Advancements in science and technology not only enable us to be beautiful, but to be "classy" and refined in the process.

Save the date, Mar 11-14, 2020. Shanghai, China.

See you onsite.

