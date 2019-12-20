Hero MotoCorp s Premium Adventure Bike - XPulse 200 - Awarded the Coveted 2020 Indian Motorcycle of the Year

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

• Launched in April 2019, the XPulse 200 has rapidly emerged as one of India’s best-selling ADV motorcycle

• Continues to set new benchmarks with its superior technology, modern design and differentiated appeal

XPulse 200 – the adventure motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has received the most prestigious recognition of the Indian two-wheeler industry – ‘The Indian Motorcycle of the Year’ (IMOTY), thus strongly establishing the Company’s new modern premium brand appeal.

The flagship product of the Company’s premium portfolio, the XPulse 200 – a dynamic, on-road-off-road motorcycle – has redefined the Indian adventure motorcycle segment. Within just a few months of its launch, the XPulse 200 has grabbed the attention of thrill seekers, not just in India but also across countries in Asia, South America and the Middle East.

Having strong emphasis on performance, maneuverability and aesthetics, the motorcycle has been designed and developed at Hero MotoCorp’s world-class R&D set-up – The Centre for Innovation & Technology (CIT) in Jaipur.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are delighted to receive the most coveted honour of the Indian automotive industry. 2019 has been a milestone year for us in augmenting our brand appeal as the 'Premium Hero'. It has been our conscious effort to design and develop new premium motorcycles and scooters that will redefine these segments. Our new range of premium products has been completely designed and developed by our own in-house engineers at the CIT. Going forward, we will continue to bring new products for our customers around the world in this segment.”

The IMOTY award was adjudged by an esteemed jury panel comprised of 12 of India’s most renowned automotive experts from prominent automotive publications and news websites. The nominees were evaluated on several stringent parameters, including, value proposition, performance, comfort, fuel-efficiency, suitability to the Indian roads etc.

For more information: www.heromotocorp.com | FB: HeroMotoCorpIndia | Twitter: @HeroMotoCorp

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, receiving the prestigious 'Indian Motorcycle of the Year Award' for Hero XPulse 200 in New Delhi

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.