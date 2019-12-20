Frankfinn announces major expansion plans for FIMA

New Delhi [India] Dec 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): The company revealed its ambitious expansion plans for FIMA-Frankfinn Institute of Modelling and Acting), in an announcement done today. "We are planning to extend the network of FIMA centres in many more cities- in the near future. This will enable aspirants who want to join the booming industry of Modelling and Acting to fulfill their dreams", shared KS Kohli, Founder & Non-Executive Chairman, Frankfinn Group.

The Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry is a sunrise sector for the Indian economy and is on a fast growth track. In the current economic scenario, where conventional industries like manufacturing are facing a slowdown, the Indian M&E industry is showing a steep upward growth trend, fuelled by the increase in consumer demand and the advertising budgets. India is projected to be the second-fastest-growing advertising market in Asia after China, in the near future. This has created an unprecedented demand for professionals in this industry.

To meet this demand and help thousands of young Indians gain the skills required for a 'glamorous career' in this high-paying industry, FIMA (a division of the Frankfinn Group) is contemplating to open training centres in many cities, in India. FIMA started its journey in September 2015 with the sole objective of giving a platform to common people, to reach their dream goals in the world of Modelling as well as Acting. FIMA has since then been transforming dreams into reality for each of its students, pan India.

Quality training has been the Hallmark for FIMA. Several of the FIMA students have touched a pinnacle of success in their careers. Students from FIMA (Frankfinn Institute of Modelling and Acting) have been selected for the Mega Starrer Web series - 'Taandav'. Maira Choudhary was crowned - Femina Miss India - Delhi and was the finalist of Femina Miss India contest 2017.

She was selected for the prestigious campaign for several leading designers such as Satya Paul & Lecoanet Hemant. Mansi Kadian was also selected for a campaign for Lecoanet Hemant, VOGUE Magazine & walked the ramp in the prestigious Lakme India Fashion Week. Recently, she has been working with an international modeling agency - MUSE Model Management New York City, USA and is doing ad campaigns and fashion shows in the USA.

Many other students Sneha Lamba, Sneha Gandhi, Siya, Ayushi and Milan are signed up with prestigious modeling agency TOABH, based in Mumbai. Rohit Suryavanshi, another student, has been selected for three Bollywood movies. He is also filming a Netflix web-series as the main lead. FIMA has an excellent and highly experienced faculty who provide the required training to the aspirants in this industry. The FIMA faculty comprises of prestigious personalities such as - Former Miss India, Look of the Year Finalist & Leading Model - Swareena Singh Sirohi, Ace Choreographer Lubna Adam who has done hundreds of fashion shows for the leading designers such as Manish Malhotra, Abu Jhani & Sandeep Khosla and various fashion weeks, Former Mr India & Actor Sachin Khurana, Fashion Stylist Seitu Kumar Aneja, Fashion Photographer Rohit Dhingra and many more, guide the future stars of India.

The famous Bollywood actress - Sharmila Tagore and Parvathy Omanakuttan (Miss India 2008), were also associated with FIMA. FIMA is a unit of Frankfinn - the world's no one Air Hostess Training Institute operating pan-India with an International presence in Dubai.

Frankfinn has tied up with Air India for a detailed cabin service familiarisation program, for its students. At the end of this training, Frankfinn students receive a co-branded certificate from Air India. Frankfinn is the only institute in India with an exclusive worldwide tie-up with ICM, an institute of repute in the UK, having tie-ups with various reputed universities, colleges, and institutes across the globe.

