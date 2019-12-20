Left Menu
Development News Edition

WPP India Foundation Celebrates Its First CSR Day in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:18 IST
WPP India Foundation Celebrates Its First CSR Day in Mumbai

Employees and children come together for a day of fun and learning

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Marking another first, WPP Foundation celebrated its CSR Day at WPP’s new BAY99 Campus in Mumbai, alongside more than 3500 colleagues from 19 WPP agencies. WPP Foundation curated a fun-filled community event with a purpose of engaging employees and enabling interaction with more than 200 children from four schools supported by WPP Foundation.

Beginning the day on a creative high, the event was kickstarted with a Drum Circle led by popular local band Dharavi Rocks, followed by energetic workshops on theatre, art and craft, storytelling and more, drawing eager participation from both employees and children. Displaying a spirit of collaboration, the various sessions saw all teams out in active support. There was much enthusiasm and involvement from agency CEOs and senior leaders, employees and support staff, all of whom not only facilitated these sessions but also playing gracious hosts to many of the sessions in their respective offices.

As part of its Digital Education program, the WPP Foundation strives to enable the children to be future ready, by familiarizing them with digital transformation and technology skills. The Foundation has introduced experiential digital curriculum, enabling children to hone and practice their technical capabilities, including building computers and understanding KANO, robotics and code and design 3D models and much more. Over 140 students showcased their digital capabilities at the CSR Day through a 3D display, as well as an inter-city Robotics competition.

Country Manager for WPP in India, CVL Srinivas applauded the efforts of all present. He said, “It was delightful to see the level of enthusiasm from WPP staff in supporting the WPP India Foundation. The aim of having a CSR Day was to raise awareness amongst our employees towards the needs within our community. We want to create a supportive network for the next generation. The learnings from today extend beyond the workplace and the classroom as our people have gained new insights from their interactions, with some preparing to take on more active volunteer work with the WPP India Foundation.”

Speaking on the success of its first CSR Day, Rama Iyer, Director General, WPP India CSR Foundation said, “We are thrilled to see the entire WPP team come together with our children as a large family, with our children taking center stage through various workshops. The sheer thrill and joy experienced by our children from playing an active part in this event, was equally shared by our employees. Such initiatives help to build confidence among our children with a sense of achievement and growing self-esteem. We look forward to opening more doors of engagement between our employees and children.”

About the WPP India CSR Foundation

WPP is a creative transformation company that builds better futures for its clients through the integrated services of communications, experience, commerce and technology. WPP in India launched WPP India CSR Foundation in 2015. The vision is to help 20,000+ under-served children and youth in achieving their true potential in their education and careers. WPP Foundation is committed to a common CSR vision of opening doors for every child and youth from vulnerable and marginalised communities through our holistic child development programmes that focuses on education, life skills and job-readiness training. For more information, visit www.wppindiafoundation.com

Journey of the WPP India CSR Foundation

WPP India CSR Foundation strives to bring about a social change through its flagship Education to Livelihood programme (E2L). Addressing key focus areas—retention in school, poor learning outcomes, work skilling and deep-rooted social norms, the E2L programme has been providing interventions and resources to 20,000 first-generation learners from 11- 18 years. Currently, the programme is running successfully in 10 underserved schools across the Mumbai and Delhi-NCR region. Through strategic partnerships with best-of-breed social organizations, the E2L programme takes an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation.

The Foundation’s key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates in youth a sense of confidence and gender equality as well as train their mindsets and habits for future livelihoods, through counselling, sport, dance and music.

To ensure retention among the youth they support, they provide access to health education and health services.

In a remarkably short span, the E2L program has been able to:

• Help over 70% of children secure their future through employment or higher education

• Reduce dropout rates to less than 3% • Initiate better health standards

• Double the ability of coding • Reduce gender discrimination

• Increase literacy & numeracy • Increase confidence levels

As testimony to its sustained efforts to drive positive social impact, WPP Foundation has been recognized with 19 Global, APAC and India awards including the International CSR Excellence Awards, London, 2019 for its CSR Initiatives and Socio-Economic Activities, The Best CSR practice, Innovative CSR practice and the CSR Leadership award at Asia’s Excellence Award, Singapore and Golden Globe Tigers Awards, Malaysia, 2019. The WPP Foundation has also won awards like Special Commendation at the Golden Peacock Awards for CSR at an India level.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

Children at WPP Foundation's CSR Day sharing their 3D Showcase with CVL Srinivas, India Country Manager of WPP

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar refuses to meet Congresswoman Jayapal for moving resolution on Kashmir in US House

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refused to meet Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal who introduced the Congressional resolution on Kashmir urging India to lift all the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir imposed after revokin...

Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries

Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars a beacon of hope amid the bloodshed. Yet, an accidental fire in peacetime finally stopped the cathedral from celebrating Midnight Mass this year, for the first time in over two cen...

Court awards life imprisonment to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will remain in jail for entire life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, a Delhi court said on Friday while sentencing him to life imprisonment. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also imposed an exemplary ...

EXCLUSIVE-Huawei and Deutsche Telekom held advanced talks over 5G network deal - sources

Deutsche Telekom was in advanced talks to retain Chinas Huawei as its main supplier of radio equipment for new mobile networks before it put the negotiations on hold for political reasons, according to three sources familiar with the matter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019