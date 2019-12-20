Left Menu
The Christmas of Dreams at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:20 IST
The Christmas of Dreams at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla

Incredible festive shopping, exquisite Christmas décor and seasonal cheer awaits everyone

MUMBAI, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What better way to celebrate the season of joy than in a magical land where the Christmas spirit flourishes? Walking through the Kurla mall feels akin to walking down New York's festively lit streets during this merriest time of year. Carols and incredible Christmas installations usher in the festive spirit, and of course, exciting shopping sprees are the cherry on the X'mas pudding. Zara, H&M, Forever 21, Forever New, and other popular international brands (and local labels) have united with Santa at Phoenix Marketcity to ensure a fashionably jolly season this year.

If that isn't exciting enough then check out Phoenix Marketcity Kulra's first week of the spectacular 'End of season sale.' Upgrade one's wardrobe in a cinch with up to 60% off on more than 300+ brands.

Fashion forward: Where stylists shop

The country's top stylist, Rhea Kapoor, visited the destination mall recently to take advantage of the X'mas extravaganza at Kurla, and indulged in seasonal cheer and a fashion fix at Diesel, Mango, Sephora, Calvin Klein and other stores. After her wardrobe upgrade, she stepped into Shizusan to satiate her craving for a Pan Asian experience.

Glowing with festive cheer, she remarked afterwards that this was exactly what she had wanted to kickstart her Christmas season with. "Christmas is my most favourite time of the year. And Phoenix Marketcity Kurla is just the right place for my festive shopping, as it has all my favourite brands under one roof. The destination mall has fascinating Christmas décor installed which makes it a perfect Instagram heaven," said Rhea Kapoor.

Décor Delight: Christmas of Dreams

Everyone at some point has dreamt of a magical world of cheer and joy, and now it exists in the form of this destination mall, where X'mas installations transport and delight. Named the 'Christmas of Dreams,' the seasonal décor this year boggles the mind and whisks one to the North Pole. There are innumerable selfie opportunities here.

X'mas art installations

The cynosure of the X'mas décor is The World Tree, a magnificent 30 feet sky-scraping installation of a spiralling tree trunk made using enormous layered disks, and foliage consisting of 12,000 coloured crystals and 3,600 mirrored balls. Designed in collaboration with installation artist Sumant Jayakrishnan, this surreal sculpture offers a modern retelling of the traditional X'mas tree and colours, resulting in a dynamic, spacial installation that draws its essence from the Northern Lights, the Tree of Life, and even the spinal cord.

The installation titled 'Polar Bear Delights' leads one further into the North Pole, into a metallic-crystal world of a child's dream of Christmas, with a Santa-coloured bear delivering gifts, and a conical golden metallic tree nearby.

The Bearer of Happiness is another playful installation featuring an X'mas coloured bear. This installation insinuates how Christmas is celebrated in the Arctic. The bear is delighted by the aura that Christmas brings with it and is buoyantly preparing for it. The bear is emanating happiness by decorating the surroundings with all things that bring him joy.

Christmas venue: Time to visit

With all these stunning installations and exciting shopping offers, one can satisfy all their seasonal cravings at their favourite destination mall this holiday season. From shopping sprees to never ending options and stunningly sculptured X'mas trees, Phoenix Marketcity at Kurla is all set to kindle the Christmas spirit - and upgrade the festive wardrobe - in a metallic twinkle.

Highlights:

Christmas workshop for kids - 21st - 25th December

Carol Choir singing - 21st - 22nd December

Santa Parade - 25th December

About Phoenix Marketcity :

Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity is a leading destination shopping, dining and entertainment in the city. The mall provides its customers the best international brands, offers, contests and a holistic shopping experience.

Phoenix Marketcity houses over 600 premium and high street brands sprawled across literally millions of square feet. These include international brands like Forever 21, Zara, H&M, Mango, Splash, Westside, Vero Moda, Bobbi Brown, Sephora, Hamleys, MAC, Brooks Brothers, Mothercare, Calvin Klein, Steve Madden, Charles & Keith, Superdry, Fossil, Swarovski, Adidas and many more. Elegant, thoughtfully placed seating areas have been created throughout the massive 2.1 million square footage of retail space to soak in the tranquil atmosphere.

Phoenix Marketcity also offers a variety of entertainment options such as Happy Planet, PVR Gold Class, P [XL] and 4Dx, Amoeba Bowling Alley, Snow World, and more. The mall houses over 100 eateries which cook up multifarious cuisines from across continents including Indigo Deli, Bombay Coffee House, The Market Project by Pizza Express, Punjab Grill, Chili's and more. The massive entertainment hub - Dublin Square is the biggest indoor venue in the city with alfresco dining options where festivals, flea markets, concerts, and various other activities and cultural events that are regularly hosted. It's accurate to say that Phoenix Marketcity offers an experiential adventure that you can easily spend days indulging in.

The destination mall is on LBS Marg, not too far from Bandra - Kurla Complex. It's a quick drive from the domestic and international airports, and is well - connected by the Eastern Freeway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Santacruz - Chembur Link Road, and by the Mumbai metro. So, what are you waiting for? All roads lead to Marketcity.

Please visit: www.phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1058099/Christmas_Decor_at_Phoenix_Marketcity_Kurla.jpg

