Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling recovers before Bank of England announces new governor

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:00 IST
Sterling recovers before Bank of England announces new governor
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound was up in early London trading on Friday, holding just above $1.30, as investors waited for the Bank of England to announce its new governor.

A person familiar with the process said that the job will go to a former Bank of England deputy governor, Andrew Bailey. The BBC reported on Oct. 31 that Minouche Shafik was the government's favorite candidate. The pound rose 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.3026, having slipped below $1.30 in overnight trading. Versus the euro, it was up around 0.2% at 85.39 pence.

"Following the colossal rejection of 1.3500 in GBP, we are now finally entering the primary support zone (1.2990 touched), so if you are bullish GBP into 2020 (and who isn't!), then this may be the place to take a shot," Stephen Innes, a strategist at AxiTrader, wrote in a note to clients. Also on Friday, the British parliament will vote on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit withdrawal agreement bill. Since Johnson's government has a large majority, the bill is expected to pass easily.

The bill differs from the version presented to parliament in October in that a clause on workers' rights has been removed and the bill now prohibits the extension of the transition period beyond 2020. "Things seem to be calming down on the home front in the UK but that is not necessarily good news for GBP bulls," Commerzbank strategist Thu Lan Nguyen wrote in a note to clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia fines Volkswagen USD 86 mn over 'dieselgate'

An Australian court handed Volkswagen a record 125 million Australian dollars USD 86 m fine Friday for misleading customers about the emissions from its diesel vehicles, with the company saying it may appeal. The Federal Court found that an...

Malaysia's Najib swears in a mosque he had no role in model's murder

Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak took an oath at a mosque on Friday denying allegations he ordered the 2006 murder of a Mongolian model, seeking to clear his name in the Muslim-majority country.Ousted in a general election last year aft...

Anti-CAA protest: Traffic snarls in parts of old Delhi

Commuters in parts of old Delhi faced difficulty in reaching their destination on Friday afternoon as a large number of people led by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar protested near Jama Masjid against the amended Citizenship Act. Several ro...

Jaishankar refuses to meet Congresswoman Jayapal for moving resolution on Kashmir in US House

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar refused to meet Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal who introduced the Congressional resolution on Kashmir urging India to lift all the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir imposed after revokin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019