FlowerAura Launches Magical Christmas and New Year Gifts Collection

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurugram
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 16:10 IST
FlowerAura Launches Magical Christmas and New Year Gifts Collection

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India

December month paves the way for two most joyful festivals of the year, Christmas and New Year. The aura of which can be felt in every blow of the cool breeze.

FlowerAura - India’s one of the best online gifting portals is all set to make the festivities of Christmas and New Year more momentous for its esteemed customers through its gift collection. The portal has been delivering wishes and happiness in 230+ Indian cities through its gifts on every occasion and day from past one decade.

FlowerAura makes conscious efforts to make its customers happy each day by bringing to their fingertips creatively appealing and thoughtful gifts for every relation and occasion celebrated in India. Christmas and New year is no different. For this year’s Christmas, it has on display Christmas gifts in the categories of flowers, cakes, plants, hampers, and personalised.

If we talk about the specific Christmas gifts within the broad categories, then in the personalised section, they have Xmas photo mugs, photo LED cushions, photo keychains, photo boxes. Within the division of personalised gifts for Christmas, there are customised cakes as well. Coming to the plant, flowers, and cake section-- in addition to the regular choices, they have added unique gifts keeping in mind the Christmas and New Year festivities like plum cakes, candles, Christmas decorations, and more.

And there is so much more FlowerAura has to offer you. They have handcrafted combos for Christmas. Plant and plum cake combos, flower hampers with chocolates, greeting cards, Christmas gifts, etc.

They have gifts for New Year as well. Yes, FlowerAura’s New Year gifts collection is as beautiful and thoughtful as its Christmas gift collection. For New Year, they have beautifully wrapped flowers, cakes, plants, combos, handmade, and personalised gifts for you all.

Himanshu Chawla, Co-founder, FlowerAura India, was quoted, “FlowerAura diligently take steps to make every occasion of its valuable customers exceptionally unforgettable through its gift collection and excellent delivery services. Quality has always been our topmost priority. And for Christmas and New Year, we ensure excellence at every front including the service and delivery.”

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura is India’s leading online florist and gifting portal offering a range of flowers, cakes, gifts, plants, chocolates, and bouquet for all occasions. One of the most reliable online gifting portals in India, FlowerAura, brings pocket-friendly deals with best-quality service. FlowerAura offers a wide assortment of freshly handpicked flowers & bouquets, Delicious Cakes, Handmade Chocolates, Plants and Heart-warming Gifts with 12 fulfillment centers in 3 major cities across India, including Delhi NCR.

Website: https://www.floweraura.com

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

