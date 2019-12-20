Left Menu
Entry, exit gates of 10 Delhi metro stations closed

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 16:39 IST
  • Created: 20-12-2019 16:39 IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed the gates of three more stations, including Shiv Vihar, to restrict the movement of protesters in the national capital, which has been witnessing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar and Dilshad Garden were also shut down, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

"Of the 285 stations, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid & Delhi Gate on violet line, Jaffrabad & Maujpur-Babarpur on pink line and Jamia Millia Islamia on magenta line are closed as per instructions of security agencies. Rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule," the DMRC tweeted. In all, 10 metro stations are closed.

