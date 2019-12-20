Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should protect small shopkeepers, bring level playing field: Metro Cash & Carry India CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:48 IST
Govt should protect small shopkeepers, bring level playing field: Metro Cash & Carry India CEO

Asking for a level playing field for six crore small shopkeepers, Metro Cash & Carry India CEO and MD Arvind Mediratta on Friday said the government should look into the deep discounting practices of "top three global retailers". These global retailers have deep pockets and lost around USD 6 billion (around Rs 45,000 crore) in the Indian market last financial year as they are selling below cost, he said at the CII India Retail Summit here.

"One of the areas where I would seek intervention from the government to make sure that there is level playing field because some of them (global retailers) have very deep pockets and probably they can sustain losses for probably another 10 years," he said. In next 10 years, a kirana store or small shops selling goods like garments or footwear may not survive, he said.

"We have seen in the other markets also, in the US market, once small retailers disappear, the big retailers suddenly start increasing prices," said Mediratta. Seeking long-term sustainable solutions, Meridatta said these big retailers want profit and are not here for charity.

"They are interested in India because India is a big market. Prices are low, because they are buying market share selling below cost. There are people who are selling sugar at Re 1 per kg from last one year. Is that sustainable? Can kirana stores compete with that? "So we would request the government to look at level playing field to protect the interests of the small shopkeepers in this country because if they die, if six crore shops are closed, we are going to have massive social problem," he said.

There are around six crore shopkeepers in the country, which includes 1.2 crore kiranas and 4.8 crore other shopkeepers, Mediratta said. "The top three global companies in retail, the total losses incurred by them in last financial year is staggering USD 6 billion dollars. They lost almost Rs 45,000 crore in the Indian market in the last financial market.

"Retail is one sector where more the losses, higher is the market value. Again I do not know how sustainable it is going to be," he said. However, he also complimented the government for bringing demonetisation and GST, saying these steps have stopped malpractices like tax avoidance and also encouraged digital payments.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by the modern retail system, saying still around 35 to 40 licenses are required to open one store, and many of them are required to be renewed annually. Metro Cash & Carry entered the Indian market in 2003. The company currently operates 27 wholesale distribution centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-British PM Johnson wins vote on Brexit deal in time for Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval for his Brexit deal in parliament on Friday, the first step towards fulfilling his election pledge to deliver Britains departure from the European Union by Jan. 31 after his landslide victory.Lawmak...

GST: Pondy LG asks officials to ensure proper compliance of

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi on Friday urged officials concerned with GST to ensureproper compliance of the law relating to the tax system so therevenue of the territorial administration would bestrengthenedAfter holding a video confere...

US re-designates Pakistan, China as countries of particular concern on religious freedom

The US has re-designated Pakistan and China among seven other countries that are of particular concern for violation of religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday. Pakistan and China along with Myanmar, Eritrea, Iran, ...

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins protesters at India Gate; says NRC is anti-poor.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins protesters at India Gate says NRC is anti-poor....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019