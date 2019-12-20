Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMS opposes divestment of govt stake in PSUs, to protest on Jan 3 across India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:45 IST
BMS opposes divestment of govt stake in PSUs, to protest on Jan 3 across India

RSS-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Friday expressed concern over disinvestment of public sector units, saying "pro-privatisation lobby has painted all the PSUs as inefficient", which is false. "BMS expresses its anguish on the way in which government is selling public sector enterprises in India. PSUs in India had played a historical role in contributing to our economy. Even now it is playing its role well," it said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the pro-privatisation lobby painted all the PSUs as inefficient. It is also making false propaganda that the entire PSU sector is in loss, which is utterly false. PSUs performed well," it added. The National Convention of CPSUs Employees, under the Public Sector Coordination Committee of BMS, on Friday decided that a day-long 'Save PSUs, Save Nation' dharna will be held at all district headquarters on January 3, 2020.

After holding the protest, the BMS will wait for government action till the Budget session of parliament and then decide on the next course of action, it said. According to the statement, in 2017-18 the overall profit of the CPSUs was Rs 1,28,374 crore, and they paid Rs 76,578 crore as a dividend. Statistics reveal that jobs created by PSUs is more than that by the private sector.

"The Government is killing the duck that lays golden egg. Previously Planning Commission has played a great role in defining the role of each and every sector in India, including public, private sectors and thus tried to shape India's future," it said, adding that after NITI Aayog replaced the Planning Commission, all such serious exercises were stopped and it is working "merely as an agent to facilitate strategic sale". The Convention demanded that the central government should immediately stop its "lopsided Policies against PSUs on Privatisation, Disinvestment, Strategic Sale of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPUs), Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Merger of Banking and Insurance Sectors, Corporatisation of Railways, Defense Production Units, and PLI in Postal."

However, it appreciated the government's decision on revival of BSNL - MTNL. The union also demanded starting wage negotiations, clearing salary/wages/retirement benefits and reviving sick PSUs.

The government should withdraw the huge spending on unnecessary corporate concessions, it added. "This process (disinvestment) got aggravated from the time when reforms were initiated in 1991 by Dr Manmohan Singh," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Wine caves and billionaires: Buttigieg under fire over fundraising at Democratic debate

Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday, as his rivals questioned the 37-year-old mayors thin political resume and criticized his fundraising from wealthy don...

Delhi: 11 departure, 8 arrival flights cancelled due to bad weather

11 departure and 8 arrival flights were cancelled on Friday due to bad weather conditions at destinations, Delhi Airport officials said. Earlier, an airport official had said at least five flights have been diverted and 12 flights are runni...

Govt wants every Indian to stand in line to prove citizenship, as it did after note ban: Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate.

Govt wants every Indian to stand in line to prove citizenship, as it did after note ban Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate....

UPDATE 1-Europeans to toughen up Iran stance but shy away from sanctions - diplomats

European parties to the Iran nuclear deal are likely to trigger a dispute resolution process in January to force Tehran to rollback violations, but would stop short of rushing to restore U.N. sanctions that would kill off the accord, diplom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019