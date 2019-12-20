STT GDC India plans to double data centre capacity in 3 yrs

Data centre company STT GDC India on Friday said it plans to double its capacity in next 3 years to capitalise on data growth in the country. Majorly owned by Singapore based ST Telemedia, the company on Friday touched 100 megawatt of IT load capacity with launch of new facility in Bengaluru.

"With Bengaluru facility coming up, we have reached 100 megawatt of IT load capacity in India. We are planning to invest beyond this. In next 2-3 year we plan to double our capacity," STT GDC India CEO Sumit Mukhija told PTI. Operating since 2004, the company manages 15 tier-3 data centre facilities across eight major cities.

"We have now exhausted 70 per cent of our capacity and now starting to set up new facilities across top cities in India, including Pune, Chennai and Delhi," Mukhija said. ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) in 2016 acquired 74 per cent majority stake in Tata Communications' data centre business in India. The data centre joint venture transaction was successfully completed on October 19, 2016 at estimated 100 per cent enterprise value of Rs 3,140 crore.

Mukhija said that the data consumption in India is fuelling demand for data centres in India and the company will continue investing in building additional capacity to cater to this growth.

