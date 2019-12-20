Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soldiers posted in remote locations can now use satellite phone to connect with families

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:01 IST
Soldiers posted in remote locations can now use satellite phone to connect with families

Over 1,400 remote locations where Indian soldiers are posted will be connected with satellite communications system or VSAT which will help these jawans to communicate with their families over phone, the government said on Friday. Military and paramilitary soldiers stationed in those remote locations will get 1 GB data per day through VSAT facility.

"Digital Communication Commission (DCC) today approved to use VSAT for connecting 1,409 remote locations provided by the Ministry of Defence and Home Ministry where jawans are posted. We will provide free 1 GB data daily which they can use to make calls to their families," Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash told reporters. He said that at present these soldiers at these locations depend on community or village telephones to connect with their families.

"With this system, soldiers will be able to subscribe connections at very cheap rate and make calls to their families at a nominal price," Prakash said. The VSAT will provide data download speed of 1-10 megabit per second.

The DCC, apex decision making body at the Department of Telecom, approved providing digital connectivity to 4,087 uncovered villages in 112 aspirational districts across the country. This will also include connectivity to all 144 unconnected villages in Jammu and Kashmir and Leh union territories, Prakash said. "There were a total of 11,876 uncovered villages in 112 aspirational districts. 4,087 are getting covered now.

"After this, we will very soon come up with a plan to cover remaining 7,789 uncovered villages," Prakash said. The DCC also approved optical fibre-based broadband connections in villages under BharatNet where the high speed connection through optical fibre will be provided to at least five institutions under gram panchayat like schools, primary health and wellness centres, anganwadi and panchayat bhawan, etc.

"The connections will be provided based on the location of the panchayat and availability of the institutions around but to at least 5 of them," Prakash said. The DoT has roped in Common Service Centres to handle the FTTH project.

"In next 3-4 month, 1 lakh villages are expected to have 5 lakh FTTH (fibre to the home) connection with download speed of 2-10 mbps. This will be very productive use of Bharatnet," Prakash said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Golfer's Shot indulges Delhi NCR with the 'Good Life Soiree'

New Delhi India Dec 20 ANINewsVoir Golfers Shot - a leading offering by Alcobrew Distilleries Indian Pvt Ltd - captured the pulse and the palate of the guests at its event titled Good Life Soiree at a farmhouse in NCR recently. The evening ...

Sonia misleading people; Cong, TMC, Left, AAP stoking fears: Sitharaman

Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday accused Congress president Sonia Gandhi of misleading people over the amended citizenship law and equating it falsely with the NRC which, the Union ministerial pointed out, has not even been fo...

Several people gather outside Delhi Police HQ to demand release of those detained in Daryaganj

Several people gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday demanding the release of around 40 persons detained during a violent protest in Daryaganj.According to the police, the protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Sub...

UPDATE 2-ICC to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian areas, pending jurisdiction

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said on Friday she would launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories as soon as the courts jurisdiction had been established. The announcement opens t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019