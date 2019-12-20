PowerGrid board approves Rs 180 cr investment proposal

PowerGrid Corporation on Friday said its board has approved a proposal for investment of Rs 180 crore at Kanpur, Bhiwani and Wardha substations.

The amount will be utilised to handle faults at the said stations, the company said in a BSE filing.

The board of directors "in their meeting held on December 19, 2019 have accorded investment approval of about Rs 180 Crore with respect to schemes to control fault level at Kanpur & Bhiwani Substations in Northern Region and Wardha substations in Western Region with commissioning schedule progressively in 18 and 27 months respectively, from the date of investment approval," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

