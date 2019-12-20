Left Menu
Golfer's Shot indulges Delhi NCR with the 'Good Life Soiree'

Golfer's Shot - a leading offering by Alcobrew Distilleries Indian Pvt Ltd - captured the pulse and the palate of the guests at its event titled 'Good Life Soiree' at a farmhouse in NCR recently.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 22:47 IST
L-R: Ashish Sharma, VP, Business Development; Actress Amyra Dastur, Anant S Iyer (COO) Alcobrew at Golfer's Shot event in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Dec 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Golfer's Shot - a leading offering by Alcobrew Distilleries Indian Pvt Ltd - captured the pulse and the palate of the guests at its event titled 'Good Life Soiree' at a farmhouse in NCR recently. The evening extravaganza marked the debut of Vanessa Pandita - a budding designer set to leave her print of the fashion scene with her combination of style and passion. Inspired by the Golfer's Shot philosophy of blending classic tastes with a tinge of sass, Pandita's collection caught the imagination of the guests, who loved the range.

Actor and Bollywood star Amyra Dastur walked the ramp as the showstopper, along with other models; exhibiting Vanessa's intricately designed line of clothes. The dazzling night saw the presence of Dheeraj Wadhwa, Bharti Sharma, Jyoti Sachdev Iyer - Fashion Designer, Paramjit Singh Sachdeva, Sunny Sachdeva, Arpan Sachdeva- Johnson Rubber Pvt.Ltd., Rahul Narula & Jeva Narula, Ajit Pavitran - Emaar Hospitality, Tina Pavitran Shobha Developers to name a few.

Guests were further enchanted by specially curated dishes and cocktails - all with Golfer's Shot at the heart of the recipe - as the Good Life Soiree provided a great winter's day out to captivate the minds of a crowd seeking nothing but the exquisite, leaving them with an experience to remember. "Collaborating with Golfer's Shot has been special, as it allowed me to delve deeper to innovate creatively. The idea was to present the best of our ability and craft to our patrons while staying in sync with the brand's philosophy. I look forward to more associations with Golfer's Shot", said Vanessa Pandita, designer, commenting on the occasion.

Tafri, a soulful music band, further enhanced the vibe of the event with their wonderful compositions. "We take pride in hosting such exemplary evenings celebrating the spirit of Golfer's Shot. The response has been tremendous, and we have set in motion, the celebrations and merriment for the season ahead", said Anant Iyer, COO, Alcobrew, speaking at the event

The Good Life Soiree was successfully conceptualized and executed by the event agency Cucumber Curry Media Solutions. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

