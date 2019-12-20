Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian drug distributors say no to Trump import plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 23:37 IST
Canadian drug distributors say no to Trump import plan

Many of Canada's drug suppliers cannot, or will not, agree to ship cheaper prescription medicines into the United States, a new challenge to the Trump administration's push to reduce drug prices, companies and industry officials told Reuters.

The administration on Wednesday proposed new regulations that would allow states to import prescription drugs from Canada. They would require a state such as Florida to partner with a wholesaler licensed by Health Canada, which regulates drugs. Florida and other states have said they are eager to start importation programs, and the proposal took the federal government one step closer to approving that plan. But there are practical barriers to actually bringing in drugs.

Two drug distributors and two Canadian industry groups that between them represent all of the potential suppliers named in a proposal published by Florida in August said they are not interested in participating. "We have not been contacted and we are not planning to participate," said Loblaw Companies Ltd, which owns Canada's largest pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart. "Canadian patients currently face product and drug shortages and we are concerned this initiative may exacerbate what is already a critical issue."

Florida's state government did not immediately comment. Daniel Chiasson, president of the Canadian Association for Pharmacy Distribution Management (CAPDM), said none of its members would participate because their first priority was ensuring a safe and stable supply of medication for Canadians.

"It surprised everyone when their names appeared on that list," said Chiasson. He added that agreements between manufacturers and distributors prevent the export of products made for the Canadian market, creating a commercial risk and deterrent to exporting.

"These are issues we continue to consider and are committed to exploring how we might overcome any challenges and issues as we advance the proposed rule," U.S. Food and Drug Administration spokesman Michael Felberbaum said in a statement. Some of Canada's major distributors are subsidiaries of U.S. companies, who are unlikely to participate in a program to lower prices, since their revenue reflects a cut of the value of the drugs they provide to pharmacies in the much larger U.S. market.

McKesson Canada, a subsidiary of McKesson Corp referred questions to Chiasson. The organization is also a listed member of the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies Canada, a lobby group that opposes drug exports to the United States. AmerisourceBergen said that protecting bottom lines was not the issue, because importation implied that distributors could buy low-cost drugs and sell them in high-cost markets.

"The reality is that legal and contractual barriers, as well as significant threat to the integrity of the supply chain, all stand in the way of importation being a viable solution," it said in a statement. Kohl & Frisch, a large closely-held distributor, did not respond to requests for comment. Metro Inc which owns major pharmacy chain Jean Coutu, declined to comment.

One company on Florida's list is not a distributor in any traditional sense, but makes self-serve pharmacy kiosks that resemble vending machines. They confirmed they would have no role in any import plan. The remaining companies are members of the Association québécoise des distributeurs en pharmacie, which takes the same position as CAPDM.

"Our members have no intention to sell drugs across the border, particularly in light of the rapidly increasing drug shortages in the Québec marketplace," said Director General Hugues Mousseau in a statement. (Additional reporting by Mike Erman in New York and Allison Lampert in Montreal; editing by Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: Youth gets 2 years rigorous imprisonment for outraging modesty of minor

A 23-year-old man was convicted to two years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a ninth class girl student. According to Cyberabad Police, the accused, Shaik Abdul Waheb, was convicted in the case registered at Shamirpet ...

Alphabet grants Pichai largest ever stock award, again

Alphabet Incs newly-instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty 240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant. Pichai would a...

Coutts & Co to pay additional $27.9 mln under U.S. agreement

Swiss bank Coutts Co Ltd will pay an additional 27.9 million under an addendum to a 2015 non-prosecution agreement, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.The new payment comes after the Swiss bank paid a 78.4 million penalty under the...

Wikileaks' Assange appears in court in Spain spying investigation

Jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a Madrid court via videolink from Britain on Friday as part of an investigation into his allegations that a Spanish firm spied on him while he lived inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019